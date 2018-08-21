Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
BM7B/10
One tap to play music in every room
The Philips izzy wireless multiroom speaker BM7 plays music wirelessly via Bluetooth. With a tap of a button, up to 5 izzy speakers play music in every room at the same time, effortlessly. Easy setup: no router, password or apps.
Bluetooth®
30 W RMS power
NFC
izzylink™ for multiroom
Philips izzy speaker lets you stream all your favourite music from your phone, tablet or computer, no matter which music or radio app you use.
izzylink™ is a wireless technology that uses the IEEE 802.11n standard to enable the link-up of multiple speakers to form a wireless network. The network connects up to five speakers without the need of a router, Wi-Fi password, or any smart device mobile app to set it up. You can add izzy speakers to the network easily to enjoy music playing at the same time in different rooms. Each speaker can still be switched between single mode for individual use or group mode for multiroom music with one tap.
No router, no password, no apps needed for set up. Just long press the "GROUP" button on two speakers to set up for the first time. Repeat to add a 3rd, 4th, or 5th speaker. Each long press of the "Group" button adds one new speaker at a time. Multiroom music has never been easier. Once complete, the izzylink™ network will be stored even when the speaker is unplugged.
3.5
of 5
13
Reviews
Benjimax
21/08/2018
United Kingdom
Brilliant sound from Izzy
Philips manage to get a beautifully balanced and powerful sound from a small, nicely designed package. Material and sound quality are excellent, and it's super easy to connect the group. Bluetooth pairing is straightforward. This would be suitable for a large room. The only missing thing for me would be an app to control the speakers in the group.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for izzy BM7B wireless multiroom speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for izzy BM7B wireless multiroom speaker
spiekus
01/05/2017
Deutschland
Ein Lautsprecher wie für mich gemacht!
Der Lautsprecher entspricht genau meinen Erwartungen. Immer gut, wenn man weiß was man will und sich vorher informiert. Dieses Gerät passt in Größe und Ausstattung genau in mein Konzept. Die hohe Qualität und der überzeugende Klang beeindrucken mich. Ich habe mehrere Bluetooth-Lautsprecher, die ich unterschiedlich nutze. Diesen nutze ich in meinem 30 m² Wohnzimmer mit Smartphone oder Notebook. Musik oder TV-Film Wiedergabe einfach nur gut. Für mich, der Beste seiner Art!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for izzy BM7B Kabelloser Multiroom-Lautsprecher
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for izzy BM7B Kabelloser Multiroom-Lautsprecher
Mona76
29/12/2016
Deutschland
Tolle Box mit einem tollen Bass
Diese Box gibt einen tollen basshalten und kraftvollen Sound ab und ist einfach mit den anderen Izzy-Systemen zu verbinden. Man kann sich entscheiden, ob man in allen Räumen die gleiche Musik hören will oder die eigene Musik hören will. Es wird nur an den Strom angeschlossen, keine lästige Kabelverlegung zur Musikanlage mehr
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for izzy BM7B Kabelloser Multiroom-Lautsprecher
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for izzy BM7B Kabelloser Multiroom-Lautsprecher