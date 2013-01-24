Suitable for a wide range of hair and skin types

Philips Lumea IPL 9000 Series is effective on a wide range of hair and skin types. It works on naturally dark blonde, brown and black hair and on skin tones from very white to dark brown. IPL needs contrast between the pigment in the hair colour and the pigment in the skin tone, therefore (as with other IPL-based treatments) Philips Lumea IPL cannot be used to treat white, grey, light blonde or red hair. It is also not suitable for very dark skin.