    • Rich and powerful sound Rich and powerful sound Rich and powerful sound

      DVD micro music system

      BTD5210/12

      Rich and powerful sound

      Enrich music and movies with this Philips DVD micro music system. Set your music free with wireless music streaming via Bluetooth, and hear it in greater detail and with more powerful bass thanks to the bass reflex system.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Rich and powerful sound

      • Bluetooth®
      • DVD
      Play DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD

      Play DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD

      The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available on the market. DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, with a much sharper picture than a VCD, because of the higher resolution. CD(RW) is a shorthand term for a CD drive that can accept the common rewritable CD format.

      USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

      USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

      Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct.

      FM digital tuning to preset up to 20 stations

      FM digital tuning to preset up to 20 stations

      Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, then press and hold the preset button to memorise the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favourite radio stations without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimise the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by causing the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a completely new dimension of deep bass.

      Karaoke for endless singing entertainment at home

      Karaoke for endless singing entertainment at home

      Bluetooth wireless music streaming from your music devices

      Bluetooth wireless music streaming from your music devices

      HDMI 1080p upscales to high definition for sharper pictures

      HDMI 1080p upscaling delivers images that are crystal clear. Movies in standard definition can now be enjoyed in true high definition resolution - ensuring more details and more true-to-life pictures. Progressive Scan (represented by "p" in "1080p") eliminates the line structure prevalent on TV screens, again ensuring relentlessly sharp images. To top it off, HDMI makes a direct digital connection that can carry uncompressed digital HD video as well as digital multi-channel audio, without conversions to analogue - delivering perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise.

      Motorised CD loader for convenient access

      A motorised sliding front door adds even more panache to the already sleek design of this system. The stylish yet functional door housing the disc slides up and down vertically in a smooth motion at the touch of a button whenever you feel like changing your music selection. Just sit back and enjoy the dynamic sound performance while watching the disc play through the transparent window.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Sound Enhancement
        Digital Sound Control
        Sound System
        Dolby Digital
        Maximum output power (RMS)
        70 W

      • Loudspeakers

        Main Speaker
        2-way
        Speaker drivers
        Dome Tweeter with 4.5" woofer

      • Connectivity

        Audio Connections
        • Analogue Audio In (L/R)
        • RCA Aux in
        Microphone
        Microphone socket
        USB
        USB host
        Bluetooth profiles
        A2DP
        Audio/Video output
        HDMI out
        Video Output - Analogue
        Composite CVBS (yellow cinch)

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Antenna
        FM antenna (75 ohm)
        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Tuner Enhancements
        Auto Store
        Tuner Bands
        FM Stereo
        Station presets
        20
        RDS
        • Programme Type
        • Station Name

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • CD Alarm
        • Sleep timer
        • Radio Alarm
        • USB alarm
        Clock
        On main display
        Indications
        DIM mode

      • Power

        Power supply
        • 110-240V
        • 50/60 Hz

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Composite video cable (Y)
        • AC Power Cord
        • FM antenna
        Remote control
        Yes, with battery
        User Manual
        Multi-lingual

      • Dimensions

        Gross weight
        6.5  kg
        Net weight
        6  kg
        Main speaker depth
        210  mm
        Main speaker width
        160  mm
        Main unit depth
        240  mm
        Main unit height
        121  mm
        Main unit width
        200  mm
        Packaging height
        288  mm
        Packaging width
        512  mm
        Packaging depth
        278  mm
        Main speaker height
        235  mm

      • Audio Playback

        Disc Playback Modes
        • Repeat/one/all/programme
        • Fast Forward/Reverse
        • Next/Previous Track Search
        Playback Media
        • MP3-CD
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        USB Direct Modes
        • Fast Reverse/Fast Forward
        • Play/Pause
        • Previous/Next
        • Repeat
        • Stop

      • Still Picture Playback

        Picture Compression Format
        JPEG
        Playback Media
        • Picture CD
        • CD-R/RW
        • DVD+R/+RW
        Picture Enhancement
        Slideshow with MP3 playback

      • Video Playback

        Playback Media
        • DivX
        • DVD-Video
        • Picture CD
        • Video CD/SVCD
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • DVD-R/-RW
        Disc Playback Modes
        • A-B Repeat
        • Angle
        • PBC
        • Slow Motion
        • Zoom
        • Parental control
        • Disc Menu
        • Fast Reverse
        • Fast Forward
        • OSD
        • Resume Playback from Stop
        Video Enhancement
        • Progressive Scan
        • Video Upscaling
        DVD Region.
        2

      • Composite video cable (Y)
      • AC Power Cord
      • FM antenna
