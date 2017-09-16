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Discontinued

Micro music system

BTM1360/12

3.1

| (15) Reviews

Bring power to your tunes

Listen to digital music from your Smartphone via Bluetooth, or play MP3-CDs and CD-R/RW on this Philips micro system. Bass Reflex speakers and 30-W maximum output power deliver booming bass and room-filling sound.

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Bring power to your tunes

  • Bluetooth®

  • USB port for charging

Stream music wirelessly via Bluetooth™ from your smartphone

Stream music wirelessly via Bluetooth™ from your smartphone

Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can easily enjoy your favourite music, sound from video or game wirelessly on this speaker.

USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct.

Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-7.6 cm (3"). .MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.1

of 5

15

Reviews

16/09/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good value

Bought this micro system what a joy, considering the price it gives excellent results good tone ease of use, best I've had in a while

This review was made for BTM1360 Micro music system

This review was made for BTM1360 Micro music system

26/12/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Sounds great!

Really happy with the sound quality of this unit from CD and USB stick. Love the minimal looks and feels substantial when you unpack it. Useful remote control too.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BTM1360 Micro music system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BTM1360 Micro music system

12/04/2020

España

España

Muy buen diseño y muy bueno el sonido

Me encanta, muy buen diseño, lo recomendaría al 100%

Pros

El volumen es inmejorable tiene una calidad súper buena y es pequeño para la calidad

Cons

En contra no tengo nada ya que es muy buen producto

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BTM1360 Microcadena

Date of Use 2018-04-12

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BTM1360 Microcadena

Date of Use 2018-04-12

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