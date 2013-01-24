Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Philips Fidelio

    wireless studio speakers

    BTS7000/10
    Fidelio
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    Fidelio
    • Wireless stereo speakers Wireless stereo speakers Wireless stereo speakers
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      Philips Fidelio wireless studio speakers

      BTS7000/10
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Wireless stereo speakers

      Experience massive, hi-fi sound with these 100 W studio speakers and incredible bass reproduction. Stream music wirelessly using Bluetooth® with aptX® and AAC. Premium finishes complement any stylish home décor. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Philips Fidelio wireless studio speakers

      Wireless stereo speakers

      Experience massive, hi-fi sound with these 100 W studio speakers and incredible bass reproduction. Stream music wirelessly using Bluetooth® with aptX® and AAC. Premium finishes complement any stylish home décor. See all benefits

      Wireless stereo speakers

      Experience massive, hi-fi sound with these 100 W studio speakers and incredible bass reproduction. Stream music wirelessly using Bluetooth® with aptX® and AAC. Premium finishes complement any stylish home décor. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Philips Fidelio wireless studio speakers

      Wireless stereo speakers

      Experience massive, hi-fi sound with these 100 W studio speakers and incredible bass reproduction. Stream music wirelessly using Bluetooth® with aptX® and AAC. Premium finishes complement any stylish home décor. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Portable Bluetooth speakers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        wireless studio speakers

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Wireless stereo speakers

        • Bluetooth® aptX, AAC and NFC
        • Digital-in, Analog-in
        • USB port for charging
        • 100W max
        Silk dome tweeter for crystal clear sound

        Silk dome tweeter for crystal clear sound

        A silk dome tweeter holds a diaphragm made with silk—a superior material to that used in ordinary tweeters. The silk material used in the diaphragm has superior sound damping characteristics and its soft texture ensures minimal acoustic breakup. As a result, the sound produced by a silk dome tweeter is smooth, warm and has a wide range.

        Bluetooth® (aptX® and AAC) for wireless music streaming

        Bluetooth® (aptX® and AAC) for wireless music streaming

        Bluetooth® (aptX® and AAC) for wireless music steaming

        One-Touch with NFC-enabled smartphones for Bluetooth pairing

        One-Touch with NFC-enabled smartphones for Bluetooth pairing

        Pair Bluetooth devices easily with one-touch NFC (Near Field Communications) technology. Just tap the NFC-enabled smartphone or tablet on the NFC area of a speaker to turn the speaker on, start Bluetooth pairing and begin streaming music.

        Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

        Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

        Because Dolby Digital standards, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimise the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by causing the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a completely new dimension of deep bass.

        Digital Sound Control for optimised music style settings

        Digital Sound Control for optimised music style settings

        Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classical controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

        Real wood finish for modern home décor

        Real wood finish for modern home décor

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          100W 30% THD

        • Loudspeakers

          Speaker drivers
          • 4" woofer
          • dome tweeter
          Speaker types
          bass reflex speaker system

        • Connectivity

          MP3 Link
          3.5 mm stereo line in
          Rear Connections
          • Digital coaxial in
          • Digital optical in
          Wireless connections
          Bluetooth APT-X and AAC
          HDMI 1
          HDMI (Audio Return Channel)
          USB charging
          Yes

        • Convenience

          EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
          • System volume control
          • One touch standby
          USB Charging
          0.5  A

        • Dimensions

          Set Depth
          161  mm
          Set Height
          305  mm
          Set Width
          161  mm

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Quick Use Guide
          • User Manual
          • Batteries for remote control
          • DIN Cable
          • IFU/User Manual

        • Power

          Power supply
          • 110-240V
          • 50 Hz
          Standby power consumption
          <0.5 W

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Quick Use Guide
        • User Manual
        • Batteries for remote control
        • DIN Cable
        • IFU/User Manual

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item