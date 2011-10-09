Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
CAM102BL/00
Capturing and sharing great moments — made easy
The ESee camcorder CAM102 gives you memories that stay crystal clear—with full HD recording. Take videos with the touch of a button, and share them instantly on TV and online. Connect to devices fuss-free with the integrated USB plug.
Now you can shoot as much as you want with the Philips camcorder's micro SD card slot. Small in size, but large in storage capacity, micro SD cards safely store all your videos and photographs. Its diminutive size also means that packing a few more to carry along is no trouble at all. The card slot on the camcorder conveniently takes all universal micro SD cards, letting you expand the memory up to 32 GB, which provides for 16 hours of video in HD. Go on and click away.
3.4
of 5
16
Reviews
zappie35
09/10/2011
Nederland
een fijn apparaat
ligt goed in de hand hij is dusdnig klein dat je hem gemakkelijk kan meenemen in een broekzak. De beelden zijn goed en zijn ook gemakkelijk over te brengen nar de computer middels het mooi weggewerkte USB aansluiting al met al een fijn apparat
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM102BL HD-camcorder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM102BL HD-camcorder
SalvaAO
18/12/2013
España
buena calidad en fotos y video
buena calidad en fotos y video pequeña y no pesa nada
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM102BL Videocámara de alta definición
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM102BL Videocámara de alta definición
jan149
28/06/2013
Nederland
Dit product is direct klaar voor gebruik.
Het heeft wel wat moeite gekost om de 'gebruiksaanwijzing' te downloaden en om uit te vinden hoe het apparaat kon worden opgeladen. Dit is met elk iPad oplaadapparaat te doen. Is maar dat je het weet.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM102BL HD-camcorder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM102BL HD-camcorder