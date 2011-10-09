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Discontinued

HD camcorder

CAM102BL/00

3.4

| (16) Reviews

Capturing and sharing great moments — made easy

The ESee camcorder CAM102 gives you memories that stay crystal clear—with full HD recording. Take videos with the touch of a button, and share them instantly on TV and online. Connect to devices fuss-free with the integrated USB plug.

See all benefits

Relive memories in HD

Capturing and sharing great moments — made easy

Extra long battery life lets you shoot more

Movie-editing software for customised videos

Micro SD card slot for up to 32 GB of 16-hour HD videos

Micro SD card slot for up to 32 GB of 16-hour HD videos

Now you can shoot as much as you want with the Philips camcorder's micro SD card slot. Small in size, but large in storage capacity, micro SD cards safely store all your videos and photographs. Its diminutive size also means that packing a few more to carry along is no trouble at all. The card slot on the camcorder conveniently takes all universal micro SD cards, letting you expand the memory up to 32 GB, which provides for 16 hours of video in HD. Go on and click away.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.4

of 5

16

Reviews

1

09/10/2011

Nederland

Nederland

een fijn apparaat

ligt goed in de hand hij is dusdnig klein dat je hem gemakkelijk kan meenemen in een broekzak. De beelden zijn goed en zijn ook gemakkelijk over te brengen nar de computer middels het mooi weggewerkte USB aansluiting al met al een fijn apparat

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CAM102BL HD-camcorder

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CAM102BL HD-camcorder

18/12/2013

España

España

buena calidad en fotos y video

buena calidad en fotos y video pequeña y no pesa nada

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CAM102BL Videocámara de alta definición

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CAM102BL Videocámara de alta definición

28/06/2013

Nederland

Nederland

Dit product is direct klaar voor gebruik.

Het heeft wel wat moeite gekost om de 'gebruiksaanwijzing' te downloaden en om uit te vinden hoe het apparaat kon worden opgeladen. Dit is met elk iPad oplaadapparaat te doen. Is maar dat je het weet.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CAM102BL HD-camcorder

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CAM102BL HD-camcorder

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