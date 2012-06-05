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Discontinued

HD camcorder

CAM110BU/00

3.4

| (82) Reviews

Capturing and sharing great moments — made easy

Make amazing videos in full HD, and perfect them with the ESee camcorder's superb anti-shake technology. Dual format recording offers both HD and email-friendly formats, letting you share videos on TV up to 4 times faster.

See all benefits

With Advanced Anti-Shake

Capturing and sharing great moments — made easy

Integrated USB plug for no-fuss connection to your PC/Mac

Integrated USB plug for no-fuss connection to your PC/Mac

Small and slim design to fit easily into your pocket

Shoot clearer and steadier videos with advanced anti-shake

Shoot clearer and steadier videos with advanced anti-shake

Advanced anti-shake lets you take great videos that you will always be proud to share. Steady and undistorted videos are ensured by gyro sensors that are armed with advanced algorithms. The sensors take measurements of the distance between the ground and the camera lens, and make the necessary corrections whenever the camcorder wobbles. This advanced technology gives you blur-free pictures every time, letting you capture the best moments in life in amazing videos.

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.4

of 5

82

Reviews

05/06/2012

Nederland

Nederland

Prima product zoals bedoeld voor eenvoudi gebruik

Gemakkelijk in gebruik. Handig om film op te slaan op computer. Makkelijk draagbaar en ziet er prima uit!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CAM110BU HD-camcorder

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CAM110BU HD-camcorder

21/05/2012

Nederland

Nederland

heel goed en handig ding

Goed product en zelfs Familie leden aan geraden en hebben zelfs aangeschaft

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CAM110BU HD-camcorder

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CAM110BU HD-camcorder

20/05/2012

Nederland

Nederland

handig goed product eenvoudig in het gebruik zeker niet ingewikkeld uitstekend resultaat

perfect product makkelijk in gebruik ideaal voor een digibeet zoals ik

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CAM110BU HD-camcorder

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CAM110BU HD-camcorder

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