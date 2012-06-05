Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
CAM110BU/00
Capturing and sharing great moments — made easy
Make amazing videos in full HD, and perfect them with the ESee camcorder's superb anti-shake technology. Dual format recording offers both HD and email-friendly formats, letting you share videos on TV up to 4 times faster.
Advanced anti-shake lets you take great videos that you will always be proud to share. Steady and undistorted videos are ensured by gyro sensors that are armed with advanced algorithms. The sensors take measurements of the distance between the ground and the camera lens, and make the necessary corrections whenever the camcorder wobbles. This advanced technology gives you blur-free pictures every time, letting you capture the best moments in life in amazing videos.
3.4
of 5
82
Reviews
HGL005
05/06/2012
Nederland
Prima product zoals bedoeld voor eenvoudi gebruik
Gemakkelijk in gebruik. Handig om film op te slaan op computer. Makkelijk draagbaar en ziet er prima uit!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM110BU HD-camcorder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM110BU HD-camcorder
rijkste
21/05/2012
Nederland
heel goed en handig ding
Goed product en zelfs Familie leden aan geraden en hebben zelfs aangeschaft
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM110BU HD-camcorder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM110BU HD-camcorder
brigadierdog
20/05/2012
Nederland
handig goed product eenvoudig in het gebruik zeker niet ingewikkeld uitstekend resultaat
perfect product makkelijk in gebruik ideaal voor een digibeet zoals ik
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM110BU HD-camcorder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM110BU HD-camcorder