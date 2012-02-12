Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
CAM300WH/00
Capturing and sharing great moments — made easy
Taking full HD videos and photos is a cinch with this ESee camcorder CAM300. Its 3" touch-screen hands you intuitive control, while the instant editing and quick impression features let you share what you want right away, on TV and online.
Capture and enjoy videos in full high definition quality (full HD 1080p). "1080" refers to the display resolution in terms of the number of horizontal lines on screen. "p" stands for progressive scan, or the sequential appearance of the lines in each frame. 1080p gives video quality that is superior to that found in typical mobile phones and digital cameras. In addition, the camcorder uses the same video format as Blu-ray players and discs — H.264. This highly sophisticated format delivers superb HD picture quality, letting you savour crystal clear memories on video.
3.1
of 5
7
Reviews
Jamie225
12/02/2012
United Kingdom
Great Birthday Present
I do a lot of travelling and this little device is perfect for bringing back memories. Easy to use right out of the box, easy to transfer pictures and video to my laptop. If you want memories of your travels, this device is all you will every need, with the bonus of not needing a great deal of space to have it with you.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM300WH HD camcorder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM300WH HD camcorder
Kingy62
01/06/2012
Nederland
Beeldkwalitiet is zeer goed. De geluidskwalitiet matig
Het HD-beeldkwalitiet is zeer goed, enkel de geluidskwaliteit bij concerten of optredens is zeer slecht. Als het geluid / de muziek boven een aantal dB komt is de geluidsopname zeer slecht en niet om aan te horen. Dan is het niet waard om dit aan vrienden en kennissen te laten zien.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM300WH HD-camcorder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM300WH HD-camcorder
BartK
16/12/2011
Nederland
CAM300WH foto en
Dit vederlichte foto & film apparaat is een zeer gebruikvriendelijk apparaat wat zonder enig probleem altijd en overal meegenomen kan worden. De kwaliteit van film en foto is goed. Het gebruiksgemak en energievoorziening is prima d.m.v. (1) zoeker open: opname klaar (2) zoeker dichtgeklapt: toestel uit. Met 32GB card voldoende ruimte (kwaliteit film en foto instelbaar) voor filmen of digitale foto's. Weergave/opslag is bijzonder laag drempelig en eenvoudig.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM300WH HD-camcorder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM300WH HD-camcorder