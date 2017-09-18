  • 2 year warranty

      Experience live music in your car

      Philips CE233 lets you seamlessly enjoy multiple-source music from USB, SDHC and portable MP3 players in your car. The system features anti-theft detachable front panels for security and anti-shock protection for smooth grooves on the go.

        Experience live music in your car

        Obsessed with sound

        • USB/SDHC
        Music Zone for adjustable sweet spots

        Music Zone for adjustable sweet spots

        Philips' innovative Music Zone technology lets the driver and the passengers enjoy their music with more vivid spatial effect, just as the artist intended it to be heard. Users can easily switch the music listening zones from the driver to the passengers and back again to get the best sonic focus in the car. A dedicated zone control button provides three pre-defined settings - Left, Right and Front (and All) - so you can best match your listening needs easily and dynamically alone or with your passengers.

        Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

        Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

        Activate the Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB), and the low-end bass frequencies are electronically enhanced to achieve consistent sound reproduction, especially when the speaker volume is set at a low level. You hear impressive bass at all times.

        Browse by folder or song for instant search or quick access

        Browse by folder or song for instant search or quick access

        This function allows you to find a track or album much faster by letting you browse through songs and folders, which are the usual contents of USB/SDHC devices. With the dedicated folder/song button, only three simple steps are needed to make a search – press folder/song, rotate the volume knob and push to select. This simple process lets you search through your music quickly and easily, letting you to focus on your driving.

        MAX Sound for instant power boost

        MAX Sound for instant power boost

        MAX Sound technology produces an instant boost in bass and treble, maximising volume performance and instantly creating the most impressive listening experience with just the touch of a button. Its sophisticated electronic circuitry calibrates existing sound and volume settings, instantly boosting bass, treble and volume beyond the original maximum levels without distortion. The end result is a noticeable amplification of both sound spectrum and volume and a potent audio boost that will add mileage to any music.

        Audio-in for portable music playback

        Audio-in for portable music playback

        The Audio-in connectivity allows direct playback of Audio-in content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favourite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the Audio in is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player into the audio system.

        USB slot for music playback and quick charging

        USB slot for music playback and quick charging

        The new Philips Universal USB charging interface supplies 1 Amp of current to a smart device, which is sufficient enough to charge its battery and power it up for intensive use. The software protocol is also designed to be universally compatible with virtually all smart phones available in the market and starts the charging process instantly when USB is connected.

        Built-in 50 W x 4 amplifiers for excellent sound quality

        Built-in 50 W x 4 amplifiers for excellent sound quality

        Detachable front panel for anti-theft security

        Detachable front panel for anti-theft security

        High contrast LCD for perfect viewing

        High contrast LCD

        Technical Specifications

        • Display

          Type
          High contrast B/W LCD
          Key illumination
          Red

        • Playback media

          USB flash drive
          Yes
          SD/SDHC card
          Yes
          MP3 Link
          for portable MP3 music playback

        • Audio Playback

          Compression format
          • MP3
          • WMA
          ID3 Tag support
          Song title, artist, album
          MP3 bit rates
          32-320 kbps and variable bit rate
          USB Direct/SD Modes
          • Play/Pause
          • Fast Reverse/Fast Forward
          • Previous/Next
          • Repeat
          • Shuffle

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner Bands
          • AM
          • FM Stereo
          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Tuner Enhancements
          Auto search and store
          No. of preset stations
          18 (FM), 12 (AM)
          RDS
          • Station Name
          • Programme Type
          • News and Traffic
          • Auto-frequency

        • Sound

          Equalizer
          2-bands
          Equalizer settings
          • Classic
          • Jazz
          • Pop
          • Rock
          • Flat
          • Optimal
          • Techno
          • User defined
          Sound Enhancement
          • MAX Sound
          • Dynamic Bass Boost
          • Music zone
          Output power (MAX)
          50 W x 4 channels
          Output power (RMS)
          22 W x 4 channels (4 ohms, 10% T.H.D.)

        • Connectivity

          Preamp output
          1 pair Rear RCA (L/R)

        • Security/Anti-theft

          Front panel
          Detachable

        • Accessories

          Remote control
          Not included
          User Manual
          • English
          • Dutch
          • French
          • German
          • Italian
          Quick start guide
          English, French, Dutch, German, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese

        • Power

          Power supply
          12 V DC
          USB quick charge
          5 V 1 AMP (MAX)

        • Dimensions

          Product depth
          90  mm
          Product height
          58  mm
          Product width
          188  mm
          Chassis
          1 Din
          Product Dimensions (w/panel)
          188 x 58 x 120 mm (W x H x D)

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

