    Car audio system

    CE235BT/05
      -{discount-value}
      SDHC

      Car audio system

      CE235BT/05

      Experience live music in your car

      Enjoy multiple-source music in your car with the Philips CE235BT. Stay connected to your music and important calls on your mobile, thanks to the built-in Bluetooth® receiver. Also features anti-theft detachable front panels for security. See all benefits

            Obsessed with sound

            • USB/SDHC
            • Bluetooth
            • Lossless audio
            Music Zone for adjustable sweet spots

            Music Zone for adjustable sweet spots

            Philips' innovative Music Zone technology lets the driver and the passengers enjoy their music with more vivid spatial effect, just as the artist intended it to be heard. Users can easily switch the music listening zones from the driver to the passengers and back again to get the best sonic focus in the car. A dedicated zone control button provides three pre-defined settings - Left, Right and Front (and All) - so you can best match your listening needs easily and dynamically alone or with your passengers.

            Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

            Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

            Activate the Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB), and the low-end bass frequencies are electronically enhanced to achieve consistent sound reproduction, especially when the speaker volume is set at a low level. You hear impressive bass at all times.

            Browse by folder or song for instant search or quick access

            Browse by folder or song for instant search or quick access

            This function allows you to find a track or album much faster by letting you browse through songs and folders, which are the usual contents of USB/SDHC devices. With the dedicated folder/song button, only three simple steps are needed to make a search – press folder/song, rotate the volume knob and push to select. This simple process lets you search through your music quickly and easily, letting you to focus on your driving.

            MAX Sound for instant power boost

            MAX Sound for instant power boost

            MAX Sound technology produces an instant boost in bass and treble, maximising volume performance and instantly creating the most impressive listening experience with just the touch of a button. Its sophisticated electronic circuitry calibrates existing sound and volume settings, instantly boosting bass, treble and volume beyond the original maximum levels without distortion. The end result is a noticeable amplification of both sound spectrum and volume and a potent audio boost that will add mileage to any music.

            Built-in Bluetooth receiver for call and music streaming

            Built-in Bluetooth receiver for call and music streaming

            The Bluetooth hands-free feature lets you use your mobile phone safely while driving so you don't have to miss any important calls. With the built-in Bluetooth® receiver, you can also conveniently stream your music files from your phone to your car entertainment system.

            USB slot for music playback and quick charging

            USB slot for music playback and quick charging

            The new Philips Universal USB charging interface supplies 1 Amp of current to a smart device, which is sufficient enough to charge its battery and power it up for intensive use. The software protocol is also designed to be universally compatible with virtually all smart phones available in the market and starts the charging process instantly when USB is connected.

            Support lossless audio formats for clear and authentic sound

            Support lossless audio formats for clear and authentic sound

            FLAC (Free Lossless Audio Codec) is an audio coding format for lossless compression of digital audio. Digital audio compressed by FLAC's algorithm can typically be reduced to around half of its original size and it can be decompressed to an identical copy of the original audio data, giving a clear and authentic sound experience.

            Built-in 50 W x 4 amplifiers for excellent sound quality

            Built-in 50 W x 4 amplifiers for excellent sound quality

            Detachable front panel for anti-theft security

            Detachable front panel for anti-theft security

            High contrast LCD for perfect viewing

            High contrast LCD

            Technical Specifications

            • Display

              Type
              High contrast B/W LCD
              Key illumination
              Blue

            • Playback media

              USB flash drive
              Yes
              SD/SDHC card
              Yes
              MP3 Link
              for portable MP3 music playback
              Bluetooth streaming music
              Yes

            • Audio Playback

              Compression format
              • MP3
              • FLAC
              • WAV
              ID3 Tag support
              Song title, artist, album
              MP3 bit rates
              32-320 kbps and variable bit rate
              USB/SDHC Modes
              • Fast Reverse/Fast Forward
              • Play/Pause
              • Previous/Next
              • Repeat
              • Shuffle

            • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

              Tuner Bands
              • AM
              • FM Stereo
              Auto digital tuning
              Yes
              Tuner Enhancements
              Auto search and store
              No. of preset stations
              18 (FM), 12 (AM), with backup memory for power disconnection
              RDS
              • Station Name
              • Programme Type
              • News and Traffic
              • Auto-frequency

            • Sound

              Equalizer
              2-bands
              Equalizer settings
              • Classic
              • Jazz
              • Pop
              • Rock
              • Flat
              • Optimal
              • Techno
              • User defined
              Sound Enhancement
              • MAX Sound
              • Dynamic Bass Boost
              • Music zone
              Output power (MAX)
              50 W x 4 channels
              Output power (RMS)
              22 W x 4 channels (4 ohms, 10% T.H.D.)

            • Connectivity

              Microphone
              • Built-in microphone
              • External microphone input
              Preamp output
              1 pair RCA(L/R)
              Bluetooth profiles
              • A2DP
              • AVRCP
              • Hands-free
              Bluetooth version
              2.0+EDR
              Hard-wired remote input
              Yes

            • Security/Anti-theft

              Front panel
              Detachable

            • Accessories

              Remote control
              Not Included
              User Manual
              • English
              • Dutch
              • French
              • German
              • Italian
              Quick start guide
              English, French, Dutch, German, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese

            • Power

              Power supply
              12 V DC
              USB quick charge
              5 V 1 AMP (MAX)

            • Dimensions

              Chassis
              1 Din
              Product Dimensions (w/panel)
              188 x 58 x 120 mm (W x H x D)
              Product Dimensions (w/o panel)
              188 x 58 x 95 mm (W x H x D)

