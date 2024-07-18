Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Hygienic protection on the go Hygienic protection on the go Hygienic protection on the go
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Avent Drinking cup lid

      CP0133

      Hygienic protection on the go

      The protective lid keeps the drinking cup clean for your little one, wherever you go.

      See all benefits

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Compatible Products

      Where can I find the model number?

      Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.

       

      There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:

      Look on the box

      Look on the box

      Look inside the product

      Look inside the product

      Look on the product

      Look on the product

      Look on the manual

      Look on the manual

      Hygienic protection on the go

      Check for compatibility below

      • Drinking cup
      • Pink

      Technical Specifications

      • Replaceable part

        Fits product types:
        SCF782

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.