    Philips Avent

    Grown Up Cup

    SCF782/00
    Avent
    Find support for this product
    Overall Rating / 5
    2 Awards
    Avent
    Helps with the transition to grown-up drinking
      -{discount-value}
      Make it easy for your toddler to transition from sippy cups to open-cup drinking, without the mess! The lip-activated technology means liquid only flows from the cup when the child's lip is pressed against the rim. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: £9.00
        Helps with the transition to grown-up drinking

        The ideal transition cup for growing toddlers

        • 260 ml
        • 260 ml/9 oz
        • 9m+
        Drinking from 360° all around the rim, just like an open cup

        Drinking from 360° all around the rim, just like an open cup

        This spoutless cup allows for drinking from 360° all around the rim, just like an adult cup.

        Allows healthy oral development*

        Allows healthy oral development*

        The design of this spoutless cup allows teeth to grow healthily.

        Lip-activated technology

        Lip-activated technology

        This spoutless cup features a unique valve that's lip-activated so liquid only flows from the cup when the child's lip is pressed against the rim. Between sips, the valve automatically shuts so you won't have to worry about spills or messes.

        Handles provide toddler with grip/hold options

        Handles provide toddler with grip/hold options

        The cup has integrated handles, providing your toddler with the option to grip the cup by its container or its easy-grip handles.

        Protective hygiene lid so cup remains clean

        Protective hygiene lid so cup remains clean

        Keeps the cup clean whether at home or on the go.

        This cup is made from BPA-free material

        This cup is made from BPA-free material

        This Philips Avent cup is made from BPA-free material.

        Dishwasher safe

        Dishwasher safe

        The parts of this cup are conveniently dishwasher safe. Disassemble the cup and let your dishwasher do the work or wash by hand in soapy water.

        Our cups follow the development of your child

        Our cups follow the development of your child

        We support children's journey towards independent drinking, helping to enable an easy transition from breast or bottle to open cup. Learning from healthcare professionals, our different solutions with teats, soft and hard spouts, straws and 360° drinking rims follow the development of your child and stimulate his newly acquired motor and drinking skills.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          Indonesia
          Yes

        • Development stages

          Stages
          9 months +

        • Logistic data

          Unit size
          114 mm (L) x 77 mm (W) x 113 mm (H)  mm
          Packaging size - EU version
          114 mm (L) x 85 mm (W) x 177 mm (H)  mm
          Packaging size - US version
          114 mm (L) x 85 mm (W) x 162 mm (H)  mm

        • What is included

          Container
          1  pcs
          Screw ring with handle
          1  pcs
          Valve system (3 parts)
          1 set
          User manual
          1  pcs

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              • 77% of surveyed paediatric dentists agree that this cup allows healthy oral development (independent online research, USA, April 2016)
              • 72% of surveyed paediatric dentists would recommend the lip-activated technology (independent online research, USA, April 2016)

