2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF782
260 ml
260 ml/9 oz
9m+
This spoutless cup allows for drinking from 360° all around the rim, just like an adult cup.
The design of this spoutless cup allows teeth to grow healthily.
This spoutless cup features a unique valve that's lip-activated so liquid only flows from the cup when the child's lip is pressed against the rim. Between sips, the valve automatically shuts so you won't have to worry about spills or messes.
2.5
of 5
119
Reviews
Mkirbs
25/04/2019
United Kingdom
This product is Easy to hold
My little boy gets on so well with it and finds it easy to hold. Drink dispenses great and doesn’t leak either! Thank you
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF782 Grown Up Cup
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF782 Grown Up Cup
Noella
19/01/2019
Nederland
Goede trainbeker
Ik ben erg tevreden over deze beker, mijn kind van 6 mnd oud wilde geen tuitbeker maar een gewone beker. Het drinken uit een gewone beker is nog lastig voor hem en het wordt daarom altijd een knoeiboel. Deze beker is de ideale tussenoplossing!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF782/00 Grote-mensenbeker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF782/00 Grote-mensenbeker
jeroenrdm333
31/03/2018
Nederland
prima beker
Bij onze laatste werkt deze beker geweldig! Onze oudste had er minder mee. Enige nadeel lijkt te zijn dat de zacht plastic ring moeilijk goed schoon te houden is onder de randen ed.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF782 Grote-mensenbeker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF782 Grote-mensenbeker
77% of surveyed paediatric dentists agree that this cup allows healthy oral development (independent online research, USA, April 2016)
72% of surveyed paediatric dentists would recommend the lip-activated technology (independent online research, USA, April 2016)