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  • Helps with the transition to grown-up drinking
  • Helps with the transition to grown-up drinking
  • Helps with the transition to grown-up drinking
  • Helps with the transition to grown-up drinking
  • Helps with the transition to grown-up drinking
  • Helps with the transition to grown-up drinking
  • Helps with the transition to grown-up drinking
  • Helps with the transition to grown-up drinking
  • Helps with the transition to grown-up drinking
  • Helps with the transition to grown-up drinking
  • Helps with the transition to grown-up drinking
  • Helps with the transition to grown-up drinking

Discontinued

Philips AventGrown Up Cup

SCF782

2.5
| (119) Reviews
Helps with the transition to grown-up drinking
Make it easy for your toddler to transition from sippy cups to open-cup drinking, without the mess! The lip-activated technology means liquid only flows from the cup when the child's lip is pressed against the rim.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

The ideal transition cup for growing toddlers

Helps with the transition to grown-up drinking

  • 260 ml

  • 260 ml/9 oz

  • 9m+

Drinking from 360° all around the rim, just like an open cup

Drinking from 360° all around the rim, just like an open cup

This spoutless cup allows for drinking from 360° all around the rim, just like an adult cup.

Allows healthy oral development*

Allows healthy oral development*

The design of this spoutless cup allows teeth to grow healthily.

Lip-activated technology

Lip-activated technology

This spoutless cup features a unique valve that's lip-activated so liquid only flows from the cup when the child's lip is pressed against the rim. Between sips, the valve automatically shuts so you won't have to worry about spills or messes.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.5

of 5

119

Reviews

25/04/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This product is Easy to hold

My little boy gets on so well with it and finds it easy to hold. Drink dispenses great and doesn’t leak either! Thank you

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF782 Grown Up Cup

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF782 Grown Up Cup

19/01/2019

Nederland

Nederland

Goede trainbeker

Ik ben erg tevreden over deze beker, mijn kind van 6 mnd oud wilde geen tuitbeker maar een gewone beker. Het drinken uit een gewone beker is nog lastig voor hem en het wordt daarom altijd een knoeiboel. Deze beker is de ideale tussenoplossing!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF782/00 Grote-mensenbeker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF782/00 Grote-mensenbeker

31/03/2018

Nederland

Nederland

prima beker

Bij onze laatste werkt deze beker geweldig! Onze oudste had er minder mee. Enige nadeel lijkt te zijn dat de zacht plastic ring moeilijk goed schoon te houden is onder de randen ed.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF782 Grote-mensenbeker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF782 Grote-mensenbeker

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. 77% of surveyed paediatric dentists agree that this cup allows healthy oral development (independent online research, USA, April 2016)

  2. 72% of surveyed paediatric dentists would recommend the lip-activated technology (independent online research, USA, April 2016)