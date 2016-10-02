Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Coffee grounds container

    CP0392
    • Coffee grounds container Coffee grounds container Coffee grounds container
      -{discount-value}

      Coffee grounds container

      CP0392

      Coffee grounds container

      This coffee grounds container collects the used coffee. Compatible with Incanto and PicoBaristo (SM Series), Philips 5000 Series. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Coffee grounds container

      Coffee grounds container

      This coffee grounds container collects the used coffee. Compatible with Incanto and PicoBaristo (SM Series), Philips 5000 Series. See all benefits

      Coffee grounds container

      This coffee grounds container collects the used coffee. Compatible with Incanto and PicoBaristo (SM Series), Philips 5000 Series. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Coffee grounds container

      Coffee grounds container

      This coffee grounds container collects the used coffee. Compatible with Incanto and PicoBaristo (SM Series), Philips 5000 Series. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Saeco accessories and parts

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Coffee grounds container

        Coffee grounds container

        Total:

        Coffee grounds container

        Please check specifications for compatible product

        • PicoBaristo, Incanto, EP and SM s.
        • Removable for easy cleaning
        • Not dishwasher-proof

        Easily renew your product with original Philips parts

        From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.

        Technical Specifications

        • Replaceable part

          Fits product types:
          • HD8911
          • HD8914
          • HD8917
          Fits Coffee Product
          • HD8911/02
          • HD8912/09
          • HD8914/09
          • HD8915/77
          • HD8916/01
          • HD8916/19
          • HD8917/01
          • HD8917/09
          • HD8918/09
          • HD8918/31
          • HD8918/41
          • HD8919/51
          • HD8919/55
          • HD8919/59
          • HD8926/29
          • HD8928/09
          Fits product type
          • HD8927
          • HD8915/01
          • HD8915/09
          • HD8921/01
          • HD8921/09
          • HD8922/01
          • HD8922/09
          • EP5360
          • EP5361
          • EP5365
          • EP5960
          • EP5961

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Register

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            Get your welcome gift of £10 off**


            Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up to enjoy:​

            A welcome gift of £10 off**

            Tips and articles on healthy lifestyles- restful sleep, skincare, and more.

            People that are happy to make use of their membership
            * This field is mandatory
            *
            I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
            What does this mean?
            **Click here to read about voucher terms and conditions

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount
            © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. All rights reserved.

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.