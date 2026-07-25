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2 year warranty
Welcome gift £10*
30-day return
All series
Dust bag holder
CP0693
Where can I find my model number?
XD3110/09
XD3140/09
Original part
Performer Compact
From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All of this with guaranteed Philips quality.
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