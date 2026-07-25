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  • Dustbag holder replacement for Performer Compact
  • Dustbag holder replacement for Performer Compact

Dust bag holder

CP0693

Dustbag holder replacement for Performer Compact
Original dustbag holder replacement for the Performer Compact range.
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Compatible products
3000 Series

3000 Series
Bagged vacuum cleaner

XD3110/09

3000 Series

3000 Series
Bagged vacuum cleaner

XD3140/09

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Dustbag holder replacement for Performer Compact

  • Original part

  • Performer Compact

Easily renew your product with original Philips parts

From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All of this with guaranteed Philips quality.

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