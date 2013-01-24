Search terms
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Coffee dispenser
This removable coffee dispenser distributes coffee evenly into your cup. Removing the dispenser creates extra space for placing larger cups. Compatible with Xelsis See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Coffee dispenser
This removable coffee dispenser distributes coffee evenly into your cup. Removing the dispenser creates extra space for placing larger cups. Compatible with Xelsis See all benefits
Coffee dispenser
This removable coffee dispenser distributes coffee evenly into your cup. Removing the dispenser creates extra space for placing larger cups. Compatible with Xelsis See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Coffee dispenser
This removable coffee dispenser distributes coffee evenly into your cup. Removing the dispenser creates extra space for placing larger cups. Compatible with Xelsis See all benefits
Coffee dispenser
Philips shop price
Total:
Suitable for: