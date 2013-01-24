Search terms
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Brew group. The black heart of your espresso machine
The brew group is the essential part of your espresso machine: it's where the coffee brewing actually happens! This part is easy to remove and clean. Compatible with Philips 2000 series See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Brew group. The black heart of your espresso machine
The brew group is the essential part of your espresso machine: it's where the coffee brewing actually happens! This part is easy to remove and clean. Compatible with Philips 2000 series See all benefits
Brew group. The black heart of your espresso machine
The brew group is the essential part of your espresso machine: it's where the coffee brewing actually happens! This part is easy to remove and clean. Compatible with Philips 2000 series See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Brew group. The black heart of your espresso machine
The brew group is the essential part of your espresso machine: it's where the coffee brewing actually happens! This part is easy to remove and clean. Compatible with Philips 2000 series See all benefits
Brew group
Philips shop price
Total:
Suitable for: