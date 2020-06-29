Search terms

    Replacement epilation head
      Epilators series 8000 Epilation head

      CP1493

      Replacement epilation head

      The epilation head unit attaches to your epilator's body and works by removing hairs from the roots.

      Compatible Products

      Replacement epilation head

      Check for compatibility below

      • Epilator
      • White

      Easily renew your product with original Philips parts

      From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.

      Technical Specifications

      • Related products

        Fit product types
        • BRE720
        • BRE721
        • BRE730
        • BRE735
        • BRE740
        • BRE770

