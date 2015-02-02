Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    SatinPerfect

    Skin stretcher

    CP1539
    • Part of your epilator Part of your epilator Part of your epilator
      -{discount-value}

      SatinPerfect Skin stretcher

      CP1539

      Part of your epilator

      The Skin Stretcher keeps your skin tight during epilation.

      SatinPerfect Skin stretcher

      Part of your epilator

      The Skin Stretcher keeps your skin tight during epilation.

      Part of your epilator

      The Skin Stretcher keeps your skin tight during epilation.

      SatinPerfect Skin stretcher

      Part of your epilator

      The Skin Stretcher keeps your skin tight during epilation.

      Similar products

      See all Women's beauty accessories

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        SatinPerfect

        SatinPerfect

        Skin stretcher

        Total:

        Part of your epilator

        Easily renew your product with original Philips parts

        From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.

        Technical Specifications

        • Replaceable part

          for hair removal products
          • HP6581
          • HP6582
          • HP6583

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Get your welcome gift of £10 off*


            Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up to enjoy:​

            A welcome gift of £10 off*

            Tips and articles on healthy lifestyles- restful sleep, skincare, and more.

            People that are happy to make use of their membership
            *

            I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

            What does this mean?
            *Click here to read about voucher terms and conditions

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount
            © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. All rights reserved.

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.