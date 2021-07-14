Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Replacement sieve for 4-in-1 baby food maker
The sieve is to hold the ingredients for your baby's food during steaming. It should be pressed into the jar lid before the jar lid is assembled on the jar. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Replacement sieve for 4-in-1 baby food maker
The sieve is to hold the ingredients for your baby's food during steaming. It should be pressed into the jar lid before the jar lid is assembled on the jar. See all benefits
Replacement sieve for 4-in-1 baby food maker
The sieve is to hold the ingredients for your baby's food during steaming. It should be pressed into the jar lid before the jar lid is assembled on the jar. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Replacement sieve for 4-in-1 baby food maker
The sieve is to hold the ingredients for your baby's food during steaming. It should be pressed into the jar lid before the jar lid is assembled on the jar. See all benefits
Sieve
Total:
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.