  • Guaranteed Philips Quality

  • 2 year warranty

  • Less Waste

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • To replace your current styling nozzle To replace your current styling nozzle To replace your current styling nozzle
      -{discount-value}

      Essential TRANSPARENT NOZZLE

      CP1946/01

      To replace your current styling nozzle

      The nozzle dries hair, reduces frizz and increases volume.

      See all benefits
      Select a payment option
      Pay now

      Similar products

      See all Haircare accessories

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      To replace your current styling nozzle

      Find matching products on the specifications tab

      • ARIELLE LIGHT BLUE

      Technical Specifications

      • Replaceable Part

        Fits Product type
        BHD006, BHD007
      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Warranty icon

      We guarantee quality for lasting peace of mind

      View our warranty policy
      Refurbishment icon

      We give products a second chance with refurbishment*

      Shop Better Than New editions
      Parts and accessories

      We help you replace parts instead of products*

      Shop parts and accessories
      Sustainability icon

      We take responsibility for our impact

      Read our sustainability goals

      * Applicable only for Personal Care, Mother&Child Care and Household products

      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.