Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Philips Avent

    USB-C Cable

    CP2118/01
    • Easily charge your Wearable Breast Pump on the go Easily charge your Wearable Breast Pump on the go Easily charge your Wearable Breast Pump on the go
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Avent USB-C Cable

      CP2118/01

      Easily charge your Wearable Breast Pump on the go

      With the USB-C cable, you can easily charge your Silhouette Wearable Breast Pump whilst on the go. See all benefits

      Select a payment option
      Pay now

      Easily charge your Wearable Breast Pump on the go

      With the USB-C cable, you can easily charge your Silhouette Wearable Breast Pump whilst on the go. See all benefits

      Easily charge your Wearable Breast Pump on the go

      With the USB-C cable, you can easily charge your Silhouette Wearable Breast Pump whilst on the go. See all benefits

      Select a payment option
      Pay now

      Easily charge your Wearable Breast Pump on the go

      With the USB-C cable, you can easily charge your Silhouette Wearable Breast Pump whilst on the go. See all benefits

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      Philips Avent

      Philips Avent

      USB-C Cable

      - {discount-value}

      Total:

      recurring payment

      Easily charge your Wearable Breast Pump on the go

      Check specifications tab for compatible products

      • 1.8 m

      Technical Specifications

      • Replaceable part

        Fits product types
        • SCF323
        • SCF363

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.