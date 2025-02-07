Search terms
Shopping cart
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
CP2216/01
Secures the connection between the pump and unit
This front cap secures the connection between the Philips Avent Hands-free electric breast pump and motor unit. The cap can also be rotated between four different positions for comfortable pumping and breastfeeding. 2 caps included per packSee all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Replaceable part
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.