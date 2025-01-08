  • Guaranteed Philips Quality

      Philips Avent Hands-free Single Electric Breast Pump

      SCF531/11

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Free your hands. Free your time.

      The Philips Avent Hands-free Single Electric Breast Pump is made for effective* and comfortable expression. It mimics your baby's rhythm and with power, gentleness and lightness, it's your ideal hands-free pump companion.

      Free your hands. Free your time.

      Mimics your baby's drinking rhythm

      Express effectively* with a rhythm that mimics your baby's

      Express effectively* with a rhythm that mimics your baby's

      Babies know how to drink best! That's why our hands-free electric breast pump mimics their natural drinking rhythm – so you can find your own rhythm for effective* expression and optimal milk output. Pumping up to 85 times per minute, the Philips Avent Hands-free Breast Pump is 2 x faster than most other pumps**.

      Quiet hospital-strength pumping

      Quiet hospital-strength pumping

      The nearly silent motor unit delivers the hospital-strength power you expect from a traditional breast pump, yet from a compact and wearable unit. With its rechargeable battery, the cordless motor unit pumps powerfully and discreetly anywhere.

      Silicone shield gently shapes to your breast

      Silicone shield gently shapes to your breast

      Our unique SkinSense silicone breast shield is designed for ultimate comfort, softly shaping around your breast using your body's natural warmth. The breast shield is made with food-grade silicone for complete peace of mind.

      Track milk flow with the fully transparent collection cup

      Track milk flow with the fully transparent collection cup

      The see-through collection cup provides an unobstructed view inside. It helps you correctly place your nipple for your best milk output and visually track the volume of breast milk. For confident pumping from the first drop until finish.

      Move freely with the ultra-light collection cup

      Move freely with the ultra-light collection cup

      Our collection cup weighs just a little over 100 grams when empty - up to 3 x lighter than a fully wearable breast pump. The cup sits comfortably in-bra with barely a sign that it's there.

      Wearable comfort for maximum movement

      Wearable comfort for maximum movement

      Our pump comes with a braided carrying cord and apparel clip for wearing the motor unit cross-body or attached to your waistband. With the freedom to wear it your way, you stay in your flow knowing control is right by your side. Use the tube coupler and cord adjuster to precisely fine-tune your fit.

      Personalise your pumping session

      Personalise your pumping session

      Get the most from every session with 8 suction levels for stimulating the flow of milk and 16 suction levels for expressing it. You can fine-tune as you pump and with your ideal setting automatically memorised, your pump is always ready to go.

      Easy to clean and assemble with few parts

      Easy to clean and assemble with few parts

      We designed our pump and accessories to be as simple as possible. With only a few connecting pieces, each collection cup is a breeze to take apart, clean (by hand or in a dishwasher), disinfect and put back together.

      A range of breast shield and insert sizes for every mum

      A range of breast shield and insert sizes for every mum

      We support every mum to feel their best and having the right fit is an essential part of that. Our range of breast shields and shield insert sizes fits 99% of mums. You can experience your ultimate comfort while pumping. Available to buy separately.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Source
        Rechargeable battery / USB-C (adapter not included)

      • Material

        Cup, front cap, breast shield cover
        Polypropylene
        Breast shield, membrane, valve, insert
        Liquid silicone
        Silicone tube
        Silicone

      • What is included

        USB-C cable
        1 pcs
        Carrying cord
        1 pcs
        Rechargeable motor unit (with a detachable clip)
        1 pcs
        Collection cup (assembled)
        1 pcs
        Silicone tubes
        1 pcs
        Breast shield (dust) cover
        1 pcs
        Breast shield (21 mm, 24 mm)
        1 pcs each
        Insert 19 mm
        1 pcs

      • Ease of use

        Breast pump use
        Easy to use, simple to clean and assemble

      • Functions

        Flexibility in movement
        Hands-free pumping
        Personalisation settings
        • 16 suction levels in expression mode
        • 8 suction levels in stimulation mode
        Motor unit
        • Rechargeable battery / USB-C
        • Fully charging the battery takes up to 1.5 hours and lasts approx. 5 pumping sessions
        Breast shield and insert specifics
        Several sizes available for the best fit

      • Effectively is related to the technical performance of the product.
      • *Reference to pump suction frequency.
      • **based on our complete range of breast shields and inserts.
