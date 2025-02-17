  • Guaranteed Philips Quality

      Philips Avent Hands-free Large breast shields and inserts

      SCF552/11

      Find your perfect fit

      Because every mom is different, these 28 mm breast shields and 26 mm breast shield inserts for larger breast and nipple sizes provide a comfortable, secure fit. For use with the Philips Avent Hands-Free Collection Cups.

      Find your perfect fit

      For use with hands-free collection cups

      Silicone shields gently shape to your breasts

      Silicone shields gently shape to your breasts

      Our unique SkinSense silicone breast shields are designed for ultimate comfort, softly shaping around your breasts using your body's natural warmth. The breast shields are made with food-grade silicone for complete peace of mind.

      Effective* expression with a rhythm that mimics your baby's

      Effective* expression with a rhythm that mimics your baby's

      Babies know how to drink best! That's why our hands-free electric breast pump mimics their natural drinking rhythm - so you can find your own rhythm for effective* expression and optimal milk output. The right size breast shields and shield inserts support your expression with a secure and comfortable fit every step of the way.

      A range of breast shield and insert sizes for every mum

      A range of breast shield and insert sizes for every mum

      We support every mum to feel their best and having the right fit is an essential part of that. Our range of breast shields and shield insert sizes fits 99% of mums. You can experience your ultimate comfort while pumping. Available to buy separately.

      Easy to clean and assemble with few parts

      Easy to clean and assemble with few parts

      We designed our pump and accessories to be as simple as possible. With only a few connecting pieces, each collection cup is a breeze to take apart, clean (by hand or in a dishwasher), disinfect and put back together.

      Technical Specifications

      • Material

        Breast shield and insert
        Liquid silicone rubber

      • What is included

        Breast shield (28 mm)
        2 pcs
        Insert (26 mm)
        2 pcs

      • Ease of use

        Breast pump use
        Easy to use, simple to clean and assemble

      • Functions

        Breast shield and insert specifics
        Several sizes available for the best fit

      • Effectively is related to the technical performance of the product.
      • *Reference to pump suction frequency.
