Search terms
Shopping cart
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
CP2218/01
Creates the vacuum needed for expression
This diaphragm creates the vacuum needed for expressing breast milk. For use with Philips Avent Hands-free electric breast pumps.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Replaceable part
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.