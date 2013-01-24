Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Collects the rinsing water in your coffee machine
This black drip tray is to be located under the coffee dispensing spouts of your espresso machine. Collects residual water in your device. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Collects the rinsing water in your coffee machine
This black drip tray is to be located under the coffee dispensing spouts of your espresso machine. Collects residual water in your device. See all benefits
Drip tray
Philips shop price
Total:
Replaceable part