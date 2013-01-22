Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Pan for kneading dough and baking bread
If the pan of your bread maker is worn or damaged, replace it with this original spare part from Philips and enjoy your freshly baked bread in the morning again.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Pan for kneading dough and baking bread
If the pan of your bread maker is worn or damaged, replace it with this original spare part from Philips and enjoy your freshly baked bread in the morning again.
Pan for kneading dough and baking bread
If the pan of your bread maker is worn or damaged, replace it with this original spare part from Philips and enjoy your freshly baked bread in the morning again.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Pan for kneading dough and baking bread
If the pan of your bread maker is worn or damaged, replace it with this original spare part from Philips and enjoy your freshly baked bread in the morning again.
Pan for bread maker
Total:
From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.
Replaceable part
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.