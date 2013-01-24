Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
to replace your current chopper bowl
This is the bowl for the XL chopper accessory to chop herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
to replace your current chopper bowl
This is the bowl for the XL chopper accessory to chop herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions.
to replace your current chopper bowl
This is the bowl for the XL chopper accessory to chop herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
to replace your current chopper bowl
This is the bowl for the XL chopper accessory to chop herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions.
Bowl
Philips shop price
Total:
Replaceable part