Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Part of the combined steamer and blender
This transparent jar is the top part of the Philips Avent combined steamer and blender. Due to the jar's transparent material, you can see the exact status of your ingredients during processing. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Part of the combined steamer and blender
This transparent jar is the top part of the Philips Avent combined steamer and blender. Due to the jar's transparent material, you can see the exact status of your ingredients during processing. See all benefits
Part of the combined steamer and blender
This transparent jar is the top part of the Philips Avent combined steamer and blender. Due to the jar's transparent material, you can see the exact status of your ingredients during processing. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Part of the combined steamer and blender
This transparent jar is the top part of the Philips Avent combined steamer and blender. Due to the jar's transparent material, you can see the exact status of your ingredients during processing. See all benefits
Jar
Philips shop price
Total: