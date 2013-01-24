Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Coffee jug
This jug collects the coffee made with your coffee maker. It preserves the flavour of your coffee and keeps it at the right temperature. Compatible with the Philips Viva Collection coffee maker. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Coffee jug
This jug collects the coffee made with your coffee maker. It preserves the flavour of your coffee and keeps it at the right temperature. Compatible with the Philips Viva Collection coffee maker. See all benefits
Coffee jug
Philips shop price
Total:
From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.
Replaceable part