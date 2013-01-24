Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Thermal jug for the SENSEO® SARISTA coffee maker
This coffee dispenser doses the coffee in your espresso machine precisely. Guarantees coffee of the very best quality! See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Thermal jug for the SENSEO® SARISTA coffee maker
This coffee dispenser doses the coffee in your espresso machine precisely. Guarantees coffee of the very best quality! See all benefits
Coffee dispenser
Philips shop price
Total:
From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.
Replaceable part