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  • The fastest way to warm up your space
  • The fastest way to warm up your space
  • The fastest way to warm up your space
  • The fastest way to warm up your space
  • The fastest way to warm up your space
  • The fastest way to warm up your space
  • The fastest way to warm up your space
  • The fastest way to warm up your space
  • The fastest way to warm up your space
  • The fastest way to warm up your space
  • The fastest way to warm up your space
  • The fastest way to warm up your space
  • The fastest way to warm up your space
  • The fastest way to warm up your space
  • The fastest way to warm up your space
  • The fastest way to warm up your space

Compact Ceramic Heater3000 Series

CX3120/01

The fastest way to warm up your space
Experience remarkable heating speeds and whisper-quiet performance in a compact design. Featuring rapid 2 second heating with adjustable power up to 2000 W, EcoAI Technology for energy saving, app connectivity and advanced safety features.
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Saves up to 50% energy vs regular fan heaters (1)

The fastest way to warm up your space

  • Rapid 2 second heating

  • Whisper quiet at 24 dB(A)

  • AI-powered for energy saving

  • Connected to the Air+ App

Immediate comfort w/ rapid 2 s heating

Immediate comfort w/ rapid 2 s heating

Experience powerful, immediate warmth in just 2 seconds with adjustable power up to 2000 W. Ideal for rooms up to 20 m2 in size.

Ultra-quiet, noise lower than a whisper

Ultra-quiet, noise lower than a whisper

Experience the comfort of warmth with noise levels as low as 24 dB(A)—quieter than a whisper—thanks to its low-noise DC motor (2). Ideal for a restful night's sleep, a focused office environment or a peaceful ambiance in your living room.

EcoAI: 50% eng. saved vs fan heaters(1)

EcoAI: 50% eng. saved vs fan heaters(1)

The world's first electric heating range that uses AI to save energy whilst heating the room. Our EcoAI Technology adjusts to your room's temperature, analyses usage habits and monitors the outside temperature to optimise energy consumption. Simply activate the Auto+ mode in the Air+ app to discover more features and enjoy personalised comfort with energy savings up to 50% (1).

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Disclaimers

  1. (1) This appliance with AI-powered Auto Plus mode can save up to 50% kWh compared to the same appliance with manual control, and up to 25% kWh with temperature control alone. Savings vary based on weather, geographic location, room layout and usage patterns

  2. (2) Sound level at speed 1, based on IEC 60704-2-2

  3. (3) Temperature displayed in the App may differ from the room temperature; it reflects the temperature around the heater