2 year warranty
CX3120/01
Rapid 2 second heating
Whisper quiet at 24 dB(A)
AI-powered for energy saving
Connected to the Air+ App
Experience powerful, immediate warmth in just 2 seconds with adjustable power up to 2000 W. Ideal for rooms up to 20 m2 in size.
Experience the comfort of warmth with noise levels as low as 24 dB(A)—quieter than a whisper—thanks to its low-noise DC motor (2). Ideal for a restful night's sleep, a focused office environment or a peaceful ambiance in your living room.
The world's first electric heating range that uses AI to save energy whilst heating the room. Our EcoAI Technology adjusts to your room's temperature, analyses usage habits and monitors the outside temperature to optimise energy consumption. Simply activate the Auto+ mode in the Air+ app to discover more features and enjoy personalised comfort with energy savings up to 50% (1).
Reviews
(1) This appliance with AI-powered Auto Plus mode can save up to 50% kWh compared to the same appliance with manual control, and up to 25% kWh with temperature control alone. Savings vary based on weather, geographic location, room layout and usage patterns
(2) Sound level at speed 1, based on IEC 60704-2-2
(3) Temperature displayed in the App may differ from the room temperature; it reflects the temperature around the heater