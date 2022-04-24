ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph

Discontinued

Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

DC220/12

3.9

| (9) Reviews | 88% recommend this product

Start your day your way!

Kick start your day with the Philips clock radio for iPhone/iPod that delivers your favourite tunes in great sound. It features different alarm settings for weekdays and weekends, plus FM radio and MP3 link for more music options.

See all benefits

Wake up to your iPhone/iPod tunes

Start your day your way!

Weekday/weekend alarm setting to complement your lifestyle

Weekday/weekend alarm setting to complement your lifestyle

Designed with modern day lifestyles in mind, this clock radio has a dual alarm feature, allowing you to set different alarm times for weekdays and weekends or even vary the alarm settings for couples. The alarm settings can be tailored for the same alarm times for the entire week from Monday to Sunday. Or you can set the alarm for an early start on weekdays from Monday to Friday, and lazy lie-ins for Saturday and Sundays. Whichever you choose, this convenient feature saves you from the hassle of fiddling with different alarm times every single night.

Wake up to your iPod/ iPhone music or radio tunes

Gentle wake up call with an increasing alarm volume

Gentle wake up call with an increasing alarm volume

Start your day the right way by waking up gently to a gradually increasing alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a pre-set volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favourite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.9

of 5

9

Reviews

88%

recommend this product

3
2

24/04/2022

Österreich

Österreich

Tolles Produkt, sehr langlebig

Habe das Gerät nun seit über 10 Jahren und funktioniert noch immer hervorragend, auch der Klang ist für einen Radiowecker wirklich Top!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DC220 Radiowecker für iPod/iPhone

Date of Use 2020-04-24

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DC220 Radiowecker für iPod/iPhone

Date of Use 2020-04-24

04/07/2011

Italia

Italia

Contento del mio acquisto

Mi trovo molto bene, ottimo sound ( non è uno stereo ma amplifica molto bene l'ipod) ideale per la camera mi trovo bene come sveglia e adoro la modalità sleep. Unico contro l'alimentatore un po ingombrante e scomodo. Sono molto conteto del mio acquisto!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DC220 Radiosveglia per iPod/iPhone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DC220 Radiosveglia per iPod/iPhone

13/02/2013

Nederland

Nederland

Degelijk apparaat met gebreken en handige functies.

Handig apparaatje. Het geluid vind ik niet bijzonder goed, maar toch wel redelijk. Ik vind dat het toch nog best ingewikkeld is hoe je de tijd, datum enz. kan aanpassen. Gelukkig snap ik het na het doorlezen van de snelstartgids weer wel. De speaker heb ik gebruikt met een iPod en een iPhone. Soms kon ik met de iPod geen muziek van de iPod zelf afspelen en dat was best hinderlijk. Toen ik de iPhone ging gebruiken heb ik daar nooit meer last van gehad. 't Enige echte nadeel dat ik ondervonden heb, is dat er we batterijen in kunnen, alleen dat is alleen bedoeld voor noodvoorziening. Dus als de elektriciteit eventjes uitvalt, hoef je de tijd en datum niet opnieuw in te stellen. Maar om het docking station echt te gebruiken met batterijen is dus niet mogelijk.

This review was made for DC220 Klokradio met alarm, voor iPod/iPhone

This review was made for DC220 Klokradio met alarm, voor iPod/iPhone

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.