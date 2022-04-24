2 year warranty
Discontinued
Start your day your way!
Kick start your day with the Philips clock radio for iPhone/iPod that delivers your favourite tunes in great sound. It features different alarm settings for weekdays and weekends, plus FM radio and MP3 link for more music options.
Designed with modern day lifestyles in mind, this clock radio has a dual alarm feature, allowing you to set different alarm times for weekdays and weekends or even vary the alarm settings for couples. The alarm settings can be tailored for the same alarm times for the entire week from Monday to Sunday. Or you can set the alarm for an early start on weekdays from Monday to Friday, and lazy lie-ins for Saturday and Sundays. Whichever you choose, this convenient feature saves you from the hassle of fiddling with different alarm times every single night.
Start your day the right way by waking up gently to a gradually increasing alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a pre-set volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favourite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.
3.9
of 5
9
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
Truwi
24/04/2022
Österreich
Tolles Produkt, sehr langlebig
Habe das Gerät nun seit über 10 Jahren und funktioniert noch immer hervorragend, auch der Klang ist für einen Radiowecker wirklich Top!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC220 Radiowecker für iPod/iPhone
Date of Use 2020-04-24
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC220 Radiowecker für iPod/iPhone
Date of Use 2020-04-24
Gigioblu
04/07/2011
Italia
Contento del mio acquisto
Mi trovo molto bene, ottimo sound ( non è uno stereo ma amplifica molto bene l'ipod) ideale per la camera mi trovo bene come sveglia e adoro la modalità sleep. Unico contro l'alimentatore un po ingombrante e scomodo. Sono molto conteto del mio acquisto!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC220 Radiosveglia per iPod/iPhone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC220 Radiosveglia per iPod/iPhone
Bartde5e
13/02/2013
Nederland
Degelijk apparaat met gebreken en handige functies.
Handig apparaatje. Het geluid vind ik niet bijzonder goed, maar toch wel redelijk. Ik vind dat het toch nog best ingewikkeld is hoe je de tijd, datum enz. kan aanpassen. Gelukkig snap ik het na het doorlezen van de snelstartgids weer wel. De speaker heb ik gebruikt met een iPod en een iPhone. Soms kon ik met de iPod geen muziek van de iPod zelf afspelen en dat was best hinderlijk. Toen ik de iPhone ging gebruiken heb ik daar nooit meer last van gehad. 't Enige echte nadeel dat ik ondervonden heb, is dat er we batterijen in kunnen, alleen dat is alleen bedoeld voor noodvoorziening. Dus als de elektriciteit eventjes uitvalt, hoef je de tijd en datum niet opnieuw in te stellen. Maar om het docking station echt te gebruiken met batterijen is dus niet mogelijk.
This review was made for DC220 Klokradio met alarm, voor iPod/iPhone
This review was made for DC220 Klokradio met alarm, voor iPod/iPhone