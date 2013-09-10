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Discontinued

docking entertainment system

DCB352/10

3.8

| (12) Reviews | 83% recommend this product

Obsessed with sound

Free your iPod/iPhone/iPad music and enjoy it in superb sound on the Philips DCB352 Docking Entertainment System. Stylishly designed with a cool metallic finish, the system features DAB+ and boasts 30 W RMS power for truly dynamic sound.

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Stylish docking station

Obsessed with sound

  • Dock for iPod/iPhone/iPad

  • DAB+

Play and charge your iPod/iPhone/iPad

Play and charge your iPod/iPhone/iPad

Enjoy your favourite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone/iPad! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Philips system so you can listen to your favourite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone/iPad while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.

Digital Sound Control for optimised music style settings

Digital Sound Control for optimised music style settings

Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classical controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost maximises your music enjoyment by emphasising the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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3.8

of 5

12

Reviews

83%

recommend this product

3
2

10/09/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent compacked Uint

Easy to set-up, DAB is good from aerial provided. C D player works just fine, USB is an added extra. Can't ask for anything else at the price.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCB352 docking entertainment system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCB352 docking entertainment system

09/08/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great looks and terrific sound

This is a good looking and compact unit with great sound. I had no problems setting it up but saving radio channels was a bit fiddly. Some people are critical of the display but my set is away from the window and it is clear and easy to read. Much better than my old dab radio which has a poor display. Sound quality for cd and dab is excellent. Even fm is not too bad. My local radio station is not yet digital so I listen on fm - very clear sound with just a hint of background hiss. Some other stations are worse. I tried the usb connection by preparing a play list of old rock and pop tracks on the computer and copying them to a usb stick. This plays remarkably well on the Philips considering the variable source quality.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCB352 docking entertainment system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCB352 docking entertainment system

26/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Stylish and powerful

Bought this docking system for my home to use with the iPod. What can I say have been hugely impressed. Not only does it look really stylish but it very simple to use as well. I don't play my music so loud that the neighbours are rocking to it but with this system you could. If I play it loud enough to hear in another room the sound is still crystal clear. Excellent

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCB352 docking entertainment system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCB352 docking entertainment system

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Disclaimers

  1. Music with Digital Rights Management not supported.