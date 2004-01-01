Search terms

    Component DVD micro system

    DCD322/12
      -{discount-value}

      Experience the magic of movies with this Philips Component DVD micro system featuring Dolby Digital. Enjoy Divx Ultra movies, MP3-CDs, MP3 Link and USB Direct, and charge or play your iPod/iPhone anytime.

        Relax with great music and movies

        • Dock for iPod/iPhone
        • 60 W
        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximises your music enjoyment by emphasising the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        Digital Sound Control for optimised music style settings

        Digital Sound Control for optimised music style settings

        Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classical controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

        Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

        Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

        Because Dolby Digital standards, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

        Play DVD, DivX® Ultra, MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

        Play DVD, DivX® Ultra, MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

        The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available on the market. DVD, DivX® Ultra, MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW - all of them can play on the player. DivX® Ultra merges DivX® playback with great features like integrated subtitles, multiple audio languages, multiple tracks and menus into one convenient file format. CD-RW is a shorthand term for a CD drive that can accept the common rewritable CD format.

        Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

        Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

        Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, then press and hold the preset button to memorise the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favourite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

        MP3 Link for portable music playback

        MP3 Link for portable music playback

        The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favourite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player into the audio system.

        Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

        Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

        Enjoy your favourite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favourite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.

        USB Direct for music and photo playback

        USB Direct for music and photo playback

        Simply plug your USB device into the system and share your stored digital music and photos with your family and friends.

        60 W RMS total output power

        60 W RMS total output power

        RMS refers to Root Mean Square, which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. Essentially, amplifiers are limited by the electrical energy they can amplify and loudspeakers by the electrical energy they can convert into sound energy, without distorting the audio signal. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          2 x 30W
          Sound Enhancement
          • Digital Sound Control
          • Dynamic Bass Boost
          • Loudness
          Sound System
          Dolby Digital

        • Loudspeakers

          Main Speaker
          • 2-way
          • 3.5" woofer
          • Bass Reflex Speaker System
          • Speaker grilles detachable

        • Connectivity

          Front/Side connections
          USB 2.0
          Rear Connections
          • AUX in
          • Component Video output
          • Composite video (CVBS) output
          • Digital coaxial out
          • FM Antenna
          • Left and right speakers
          • S-Video out
          • Analogue audio Left/Right out
          3.5 mm stereo line in
          MP3 Link
          Headphones
          3.5 mm

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Tuner Enhancements
          Auto Store
          Tuner Bands
          FM Stereo
          Station presets
          20
          RDS
          • Programme Type
          • Radio Text
          • Station Name

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • CD Alarm
          • Sleep timer
          • Radio Alarm
          • USB alarm
          • iPod Alarm
          Display Type
          LCD
          On-Screen Display languages
          • Danish
          • Dutch
          • English
          • Finnish
          • French
          • German
          • Italian
          • Norwegian
          • Polish
          • Portuguese
          • Spanish
          • Swedish
          • Turkish
          Clock
          On main display
          Indications
          DIM mode

        • Power

          Power supply
          • 220-240 V
          • 50 Hz

        • Accessories

          Cables
          MP3 line-in cable
          Included accessories
          • AC Power Cord
          • FM antenna
          • Composite video cable (Y)
          • World Wide Warranty leaflet
          Quick start guide
          English, German, Dutch, French, Spanish, Italian
          Remote control
          40-key remote with lithium battery
          User Manual
          16 languages

        • Dimensions

          Packaging Depth
          300  mm
          Set Width
          223  mm
          Packaging Height
          310  mm
          Set Height
          88  mm
          Packaging Width
          500  mm
          Set Depth
          242  mm
          Main speaker depth
          206  mm
          Main speaker width
          140  mm
          Main speaker height
          220  mm

        • Audio Playback

          Disc Playback Modes
          • 20-Track Programmable
          • Repeat/one/all/programme
          • Shuffle Play
          • Fast Forward/Reverse
          • Next/Previous Track Search
          Playback Media
          • WMA-CD
          • MP3-CD
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • USB flash drive
          ID3-tag support
          Yes
          USB Direct Modes
          • Fast Reverse/Fast Forward
          • Play/Pause
          • Previous/Next
          • Programme Play
          • Repeat
          • Shuffle
          • Stop
          Loader Type
          • Motorised
          • Tray
          Cradle playback mode
          • Charging iPhone
          • Charging iPod
          • Fast forward and reverse
          • Menu, Up and Down
          • Next and Previous track
          • Play and Pause

        • iPod compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPod classic
          • iPod mini
          • iPod nano 1st Generation
          • iPod nano 2nd Generation
          • iPod nano 3rd Generation
          • iPod nano 4th Generation
          • iPod nano 5th Generation
          • iPod touch
          • iPod touch 2nd Gen 8/16/32 GB
          • iPod touch 2nd Generation
          • iPod 5th Generation
          • iPod nano 6th generation

        • iPhone compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPhone
          • iPhone 3G
          • iPhone 3GS

        • Still Picture Playback

          Picture Compression Format
          JPEG
          Playback Media
          • Picture CD
          • CD-R/RW
          • DVD+R/+RW
          Picture Enhancement
          Slideshow with MP3 playback

        • Video Playback

          Playback Media
          • DVD-Video
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • DVD-R/-RW
          • CD
          • CD-R/CD-RW
          • DivX Ultra
          • DVD
          • USB flash drive
          • Video CD
          Disc Playback Modes
          • A-B Repeat
          • Angle
          • Zoom
          • Disc Menu
          • Resume Playback from Stop
          • Pause
          • Repeat
          • Search forward/reverse
          • Skip
          • Slow Forward
          • Standard Play
          DVD Region Code
          2

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AC Power Cord
        • FM antenna
        • Composite video cable (Y)
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

