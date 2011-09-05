Other items in the box
- AC Power Cord
- FM antenna
Sound tower
Bring out the best from your CD or iPod/iPhone/iPad with wide, immersive and crystal-clear sound - thanks to LivingSound and PureDigital. This 3.1 Philips DCM5090/10 Docking system features a subwoofer, 200 W power output and an easy-to-use dock. See all benefits
Philips' patent-pending LivingSound vastly expands the sweet spot (the ideal listening location in your room) so you can enjoy truly immersive music over a wider area. Combining various sound processes, LivingSound recovers the richness and spatial details of the soundstage that are often lost with a compact stereo system. The effect is a larger than expected sweet spot - one that is extensively and evenly distributed around the room. Now your music enjoyment is no longer confined to the traditionally narrow area. Enjoy optimum stereo sound in a wider area.
Advanced pure digital sound processing technology offers vastly superior sound performance compared to the conventional analogue audio processing technology that is found in docking players that use the analogue audio output from an iPod/iPhone. By collecting the iPod's/iPhone's digital audio output and employing digital processing at each stage of the circuit, a much higher Signal-to-Noise ratio is produced. The result is unsurpassed sound clarity that is in perfect balance.
Enjoy your favourite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone/iPad! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Philips system so you can listen to your favourite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone/iPad while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.
This system has 200 W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square, which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.
With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.
The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favourite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player into the audio system.
Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorised music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.
Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorise the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favourite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
Unique tower design to fit your lifestyle.
