    DCM5090/10
      Bring out the best from your CD or iPod/iPhone/iPad with wide, immersive and crystal-clear sound - thanks to LivingSound and PureDigital. This 3.1 Philips DCM5090/10 Docking system features a subwoofer, 200 W power output and an easy-to-use dock.

      Bring out the best from your CD or iPod/iPhone/iPad with wide, immersive and crystal-clear sound - thanks to LivingSound and PureDigital. This 3.1 Philips DCM5090/10 Docking system features a subwoofer, 200 W power output and an easy-to-use dock. See all benefits

      Bring out the best from your CD or iPod/iPhone/iPad with wide, immersive and crystal-clear sound - thanks to LivingSound and PureDigital. This 3.1 Philips DCM5090/10 Docking system features a subwoofer, 200 W power output and an easy-to-use dock. See all benefits

      Bring out the best from your CD or iPod/iPhone/iPad with wide, immersive and crystal-clear sound - thanks to LivingSound and PureDigital. This 3.1 Philips DCM5090/10 Docking system features a subwoofer, 200 W power output and an easy-to-use dock. See all benefits

        Sound tower

        Obsessed with sound

        • Dock for iPod/iPhone/iPad
        LivingSound for wider, immersive stereo sound

        LivingSound for wider, immersive stereo sound

        Philips' patent-pending LivingSound vastly expands the sweet spot (the ideal listening location in your room) so you can enjoy truly immersive music over a wider area. Combining various sound processes, LivingSound recovers the richness and spatial details of the soundstage that are often lost with a compact stereo system. The effect is a larger than expected sweet spot - one that is extensively and evenly distributed around the room. Now your music enjoyment is no longer confined to the traditionally narrow area. Enjoy optimum stereo sound in a wider area.

        Pure digital processing technology for best sound clarity

        Pure digital processing technology for best sound clarity

        Advanced pure digital sound processing technology offers vastly superior sound performance compared to the conventional analogue audio processing technology that is found in docking players that use the analogue audio output from an iPod/iPhone. By collecting the iPod's/iPhone's digital audio output and employing digital processing at each stage of the circuit, a much higher Signal-to-Noise ratio is produced. The result is unsurpassed sound clarity that is in perfect balance.

        Play and charge your iPod/iPhone/iPad

        Play and charge your iPod/iPhone/iPad

        Enjoy your favourite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone/iPad! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Philips system so you can listen to your favourite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone/iPad while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.

        200 W RMS total output power

        200 W RMS total output power

        This system has 200 W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square, which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

        USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

        USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

        With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.

        MP3 Link for portable music playback

        MP3 Link for portable music playback

        The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favourite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player into the audio system.

        Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

        Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

        Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorised music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.

        FM digital tuning with presets

        FM digital tuning with presets

        Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorise the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favourite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

        Unique tower design to fit your lifestyle

        Unique tower design to fit your lifestyle.

        Technical Specifications

        • iPod compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPod
          • iPod classic
          • iPod nano 6th generation
          • iPod touch
          • iPod touch 2nd Generation
          • iPod with colour display
          • iPod 5th Generation
          • iPod 5th generation
          • iPod nano 1st generation
          • iPod nano 2nd generation
          • iPod nano 3rd generation
          • iPod nano 4th generation
          • iPod nano 5th Generation
          • iPod touch 4th generation

        • iPhone compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPhone
          • iPhone 3G
          • iPhone 3GS
          • iPhone 4

        • iPad compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPad
          • iPad 2

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          200 W
          Sound enhancement
          • digital sound control 4 modes
          • Dynamic Bass Boost
          • LivingSound
          Volume control
          up/down

        • Loudspeakers

          Main Speaker
          • 5" woofer
          • Bass Reflex Speaker System
          No. of built-in speakers
          4
          Subwoofer types
          passive

        • Audio Playback

          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • WMA-CD
          • USB flash drive
          Disc Playback Modes
          • Repeat/one/all/programme
          • Shuffle Play
          • 20-Track Programmable
          • Fast Forward/Reverse
          • Next/Previous Track Search
          Loader Type
          • Motorised
          • Tray
          ID3-tag support
          Yes
          USB Direct Modes
          • Fast Reverse/Fast Forward
          • Play/Pause
          • Previous/Next
          • Programme Play
          • Repeat
          • Shuffle
          • Stop
          Cradle playback mode
          • Charging iPhone
          • Charging iPod
          • Charging iPad

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner Bands
          FM Stereo
          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Tuner Enhancements
          Auto Store
          RDS
          • Programme Type
          • Station Name
          • RDS Clock Set
          Station presets
          20
          Antenna
          FM antenna

        • Connectivity

          Other connections
          FM Antenna
          3.5 mm stereo line in
          MP3 Link
          Rear Connections
          AUX in

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • CD Alarm
          • Radio Alarm
          • Sleep timer
          • USB alarm
          • iPod Alarm
          Clock
          • On main display
          • sleep timer
          Display Type
          VFD display
          Eco Power Standby
          1 watt
          Indications
          DIM mode
          Charging device
          • iPad
          • iPhone
          • iPod
          Display type
          VFD display

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • AC Power Cord
          • FM antenna
          Quick start guide
          English, German, Dutch, French, Spanish, Italian
          Remote control
          Yes
          User Manual
          16 languages
          Cables/Connection
          • 3.5-mm stereo line-in cable
          • power cord
          Others
          User Manual

        • Dimensions

          Packaging Depth
          398  mm
          Packaging Height
          1130  mm
          Packaging Width
          422  mm
          Gross weight
          18  kg
          Net weight
          14.5  kg
          Main unit depth
          350  mm
          Main unit height
          978  mm
          Main unit width
          350  mm

        • Power

          Power supply
          • 220-240 V
          • 50 Hz

        • Audio playback

          Docking playback modes
          • fast forward and reverse
          • next and previous track
          • play and pause
          Playback media
          • CD
          • MP3-CD
          • USB flash drive
          • WMA-CD

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AC Power Cord
        • FM antenna

