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Discontinued

Soft sleeve

DLN1713/10

5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Protect your iPad

We designed this sleeve with padded, durable neoprene to protect your iPad on the go. Use it as a carrying case or an added layer of protection inside your bag. The fold-over closure keeps the iPad secure, while the reversible design keeps it fun.

See all benefits

in a padded, reversible sleeve

Protect your iPad

  • for iPad

Padded neoprene case for soft yet strong protection

Padded neoprene case for soft yet strong protection

Made out of soft neoprene that is stretchy yet strong, this case adds a layer of padded protection to your device so you can carry it with you knowing it's protected.

Carrying case works on its own or fits into your bag

Carry your device in the case for protection on the go, or use it for an added layer of protection inside your bag or backpack.

Fold-over closure for fuss-free security

The fold-over closure is designed to keep your device securely inside the case without the hassle of Velcro or zippers.

Technical specifications

Manuals & Documentation

Localised commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 746.9 kB
  • 6 December 2023

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