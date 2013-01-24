Home
      Travel in style with your iPad

      Travel in style with a padded leatherette folio-style case featuring a reinforced body and closure that easily converts to a stand for hands-free viewing. Inside, the soft lining and integrated cradle secure and protect your iPad on the go. See all benefits

      Travel in style with your iPad

      Travel in style with a padded leatherette folio-style case featuring a reinforced body and closure that easily converts to a stand for hands-free viewing. Inside, the soft lining and integrated cradle secure and protect your iPad on the go. See all benefits

        Travel in style with your iPad

        with a folio that converts to a stand

        • for iPad 2

        Folio-style case

        The folio-style case protects your entire device, with a cover that easily opens to provide convenient access when you need it.

        Leatherette exterior for style and durability

        This case is made from an attractive and durable leather-like material, so it provides protection for your device – in style.

        Carrying case works on its own or fits into your bag

        Carry your device in the case for protection on the go, or use it for an added layer of protection inside your bag or backpack.

        Closure converts to a convenient stand

        The secure closure folds back to become a stand for convenient, hands-free viewing on any flat surface.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design and finishing

          Colour(s)
          Black and Graphite
          Materials
          Polyurethane and nylon

        • Packaging dimensions

          Type of shelf placement
          Soother
          Packaging type
          Soother
          Number of products included
          1
          Height
          28.3  cm
          Width
          20.1  cm
          Depth
          2.6  cm
          Gross weight
          0.328  kg
          Net weight
          0.2711  kg
          Tare weight
          0.0569  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 60261 1

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packages
          36
          Length
          59.5  cm
          Width
          31  cm
          Height
          48.5  cm
          Gross weight
          15  kg
          Net weight
          9.7596  kg
          Tare weight
          5.2404  kg
          GTIN
          1 87 12581 60261 8

        • Inner Carton

          Number of consumer packages
          6
          Length
          30  cm
          Width
          19  cm
          Height
          22  cm
          Gross weight
          2.27  kg
          Net weight
          1.6266  kg
          Tare weight
          0.6434  kg
          GTIN
          2 87 12581 60261 5

        • iPad compatibility

          Compatible with
          iPad 2

