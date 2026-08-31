Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
DLN1763/10
Travel in style with your iPad
Travel in style with a padded leatherette folio-style case featuring a reinforced body and closure that easily converts to a stand for hands-free viewing. Inside, the soft lining and integrated cradle secure and protect your iPad on the go.
for iPad 2
The folio-style case protects your entire device, with a cover that easily opens to provide convenient access when you need it.
This case is made from an attractive and durable leather-like material, so it provides protection for your device – in style.
Carry your device in the case for protection on the go, or use it for an added layer of protection inside your bag or backpack.
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