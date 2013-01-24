Search terms
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
A perfect fit
This soft and pliable case features a wrap-around design for all-over iPad protection with an easy grip and snug fit. Translucent ShockStop material absorbs shock and cushions your device while providing access to all functions and ports. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
A perfect fit
This soft and pliable case features a wrap-around design for all-over iPad protection with an easy grip and snug fit. Translucent ShockStop material absorbs shock and cushions your device while providing access to all functions and ports. See all benefits
A perfect fit
This soft and pliable case features a wrap-around design for all-over iPad protection with an easy grip and snug fit. Translucent ShockStop material absorbs shock and cushions your device while providing access to all functions and ports. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
A perfect fit
This soft and pliable case features a wrap-around design for all-over iPad protection with an easy grip and snug fit. Translucent ShockStop material absorbs shock and cushions your device while providing access to all functions and ports. See all benefits
Soft-shell case
Philips shop price
Total:
This case is made out of thermoplastic polyurethane, which is a high-performance elastomer, to add both grip and shock-absorption in one unique case.
The material of this case wraps around from back to front, providing protection for the corners and perimeter of your device's face.
Enjoy full iPad functionality while protected inside the case, with openings for the power/sleep switch, dock connector and speaker.
This case is made from a durable material that is custom-made to fit your device perfectly. The case is quick and easy to put on and adds a layer of protection to your device.
This case is designed to add protection with minimal bulk, so you can easily carry your device in your bag or backpack for protection on the go.
Compatibility
Design and finishing
Packaging dimensions
Outer Carton
Inner Carton
iPad compatibility