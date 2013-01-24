Home
      This soft and pliable case features a wrap-around design for all-over iPad protection with an easy grip and snug fit. Translucent ShockStop material absorbs shock and cushions your device while providing access to all functions and ports. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: £25.00

        A perfect fit

        for iPad protection and grip

        • for iPad 2

        Shock-absorbing case also adds grip

        This case is made out of thermoplastic polyurethane, which is a high-performance elastomer, to add both grip and shock-absorption in one unique case.

        Wrap-around protection for the corners and face

        The material of this case wraps around from back to front, providing protection for the corners and perimeter of your device's face.

        Full iPad functionality while protected

        Enjoy full iPad functionality while protected inside the case, with openings for the power/sleep switch, dock connector and speaker.

        Quick and easy protection in an instant

        This case is made from a durable material that is custom-made to fit your device perfectly. The case is quick and easy to put on and adds a layer of protection to your device.

        Slim design fits easily into your bag

        This case is designed to add protection with minimal bulk, so you can easily carry your device in your bag or backpack for protection on the go.

        Technical Specifications

        • Compatibility

          Compatible with
          iPad

        • Design and finishing

          Colour(s)
          Purple
          Materials
          Thermoplastic polyurethane

        • Packaging dimensions

          Packaging type
          Box
          Number of products included
          1
          Height
          26.8  cm
          Width
          20  cm
          Depth
          1.2  cm
          Gross weight
          0.152  kg
          Net weight
          0.1032  kg
          Tare weight
          0.0488  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 62013 4

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packages
          36
          Length
          51.3  cm
          Width
          29.4  cm
          Height
          23.4  cm
          Gross weight
          6.74  kg
          Net weight
          3.7152  kg
          Tare weight
          3.0248  kg
          GTIN
          1 87 12581 62013 1

        • Inner Carton

          Number of consumer packages
          6
          Length
          21.2  cm
          Width
          8  cm
          Height
          27.8  cm
          Gross weight
          1.012  kg
          Net weight
          0.6192  kg
          Tare weight
          0.3928  kg
          GTIN
          2 87 12581 62013 8

        • iPad compatibility

          Compatible with
          iPad 2

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

