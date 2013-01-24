Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Fill your space with music and style
On your desk or anywhere else, this Philips DS3020/12 docking speaker delivers crystal-clear sound that fills your personal space. Synchronise your iPhone/iPod with your PC. Enjoy the option of AC or battery power for maximum flexibility.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Fill your space with music and style
On your desk or anywhere else, this Philips DS3020/12 docking speaker delivers crystal-clear sound that fills your personal space. Synchronise your iPhone/iPod with your PC. Enjoy the option of AC or battery power for maximum flexibility.
Fill your space with music and style
On your desk or anywhere else, this Philips DS3020/12 docking speaker delivers crystal-clear sound that fills your personal space. Synchronise your iPhone/iPod with your PC. Enjoy the option of AC or battery power for maximum flexibility.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Fill your space with music and style
On your desk or anywhere else, this Philips DS3020/12 docking speaker delivers crystal-clear sound that fills your personal space. Synchronise your iPhone/iPod with your PC. Enjoy the option of AC or battery power for maximum flexibility.
The free Philips DockStudio app brings lots of cool exclusive features to your docking speaker. You can listen to your favourite radio shows, discover new music with thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide, browse through your music collection and share what you're listening to with friends via Facebook and Twitter. In Clock mode, it lets you set multiple customised music alarms and gives updated weather reports. Download it from App Store and find out more.
Dynamic Bass Boost maximises your music enjoyment by emphasising the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adapters. What's more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.
Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.
Dock it, play it, sync it and charge it! Dig in to your favourite music on your iPod or iPhone while it charges and synchronises with your PC via USB — and enjoy superb sound quality together with thoroughly unbeatable convenience. Let the great tunes go on and on — without ever running out of power.
iPhone compatibility
iPod compatibility
iPod/iPhone App
Audio Playback
Sound
Connectivity
Loudspeakers
Power
Dimensions
Accessories
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.