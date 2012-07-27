ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

  • Front product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

docking speaker

DS3020/12

4.5

| (44) Reviews | 93% recommend this product

Fill your space with music and style

On your desk or anywhere else, this Philips DS3020/12 docking speaker delivers crystal-clear sound that fills your personal space. Synchronise your iPhone/iPod with your PC. Enjoy the option of AC or battery power for maximum flexibility.

See all benefits

with this docking speaker

Fill your space with music and style

  • for iPod/iPhone

  • Battery/AC powered

Shielding technology to block mobile phone interference

DBB to preserve low tones for deep bass at any volume level

DBB to preserve low tones for deep bass at any volume level

Dynamic Bass Boost maximises your music enjoyment by emphasising the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

Compact design for any space, any lifestyle

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

44

Reviews

93%

recommend this product

27/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great Dock from such a small product.

Another well made Philips product. This little speaker packs a big punch and can even sound a tad on the bassy side when used inside. But that bass is excellent when you move it outdoors. It runs a long time on the batteries (4 x AA's) and its ergonomic design is very nice. 5 star product that sits proudly next to my bed.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3020 docking speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3020 docking speaker

01/03/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great value for money

This is the 2nd sound system purchased from Philips, the first was the much more costly and louder etc unit. For the money although not so good is excellent. Base response for such a small unit is great. Word of warning though, although data does say compatable with all iPods, my Nano 6 will only work with the cable attachment via the ear piece socket and not the docking socket. Nobody knows why! Apart from that great product, my wife loves it.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3020 docking speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3020 docking speaker

26/01/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good sound for the size

Easy to set up out of the box. Very compact and robust design. The sound is excellent for its size, makes a much bigger noise than you would expect! The added ability to use it on battery power gives great flexibility.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3020 docking speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3020 docking speaker

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.