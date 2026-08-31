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        Discontinued

        DS3480 docking speaker

        DS3480/05

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        Compact design for any space, any lifestyle

        DBB to preserve low tones for deep bass at any volume level

        DBB to preserve low tones for deep bass at any volume level

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximises your music enjoyment by emphasising the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        PC synchronisation with your iPod/iPhone

        Dock it, play it, sync it and charge it! Dig in to your favourite music on your iPod or iPhone while it charges and synchronises with your PC via USB — and enjoy superb sound quality together with thoroughly unbeatable convenience. Let the great tunes go on and on — without ever running out of power.

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