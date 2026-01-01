Search terms
Shopping cart
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
EP2339/40
The easiest way to enjoy fresh bean coffees
Enjoy 4 drinks with one touch, with the perfect crema, aroma and temperature. LatteGo automatically prepares silky-smooth milk froth for your milky coffees, is easy to set up and can be cleaned in as little as 10 seconds*.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Fully automatic espresso machine
total
recurring payment
Enjoy 4 popular coffee recipes: from classic espresso and regular black coffee to cappuccino with the prefect crema, aroma and temperature. Hot water for tea is also available.
Easily select your favourite drinks thanks to the modern touch screen display with coloured icons. Adjust your coffee your way with the My Coffee Choice function: choose your preferred coffee strength, length and milk froth level, just to your taste.
At the touch of a button, LatteGo automatically creates silky-smooth milk froth for your cup of coffee, thanks to its powerful cyclonic frothing technology. Even with your favourite plant-based milk alternatives, you can enjoy coffee just the way you like it.
LatteGo is the fastest milk system to clean with only 2 parts, no tubes and can be cleaned in 10 seconds under the tap or in the dishwasher. Philips is not offering automatic cleaning as it requires complementary cleaning.
Our patented SilentBrew technology reduces machine sounds so you can enjoy the experience of brewing aromatic coffee with significantly reduced noise. Using sound shielding and quiet grinding, our fully automatic espresso machines make 40% less noise than earlier models and come with a Quiet Mark certification.
Bring out the full flavour of your coffee with our hard-wearing ceramic grinder. The durable ceramic grinder of this Philips 3300 coffee machine can be adjusted in 12 steps, from fine to coarse grinding.
Discover all there is to know about your fully automatic espresso machine and unlock a world of unlimited inspiration of café-like recipes with the HomeID app.
Brew your coffee with clear, purified water by simply changing the AquaClean filter when prompted by your coffee machine. The Philips 3300 can brew up to 5000 cups of coffee before it needs descaling.
General Specification
Technical specifications
Safety feature
Weight and Dimensions
Compatibility
Durability
Country of origin
Energy efficiency
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.