      Series 2300 Fully automatic espresso machine

      EP2339/40

      The easiest way to enjoy fresh bean coffees

      Enjoy 4 drinks with one touch, with the perfect crema, aroma and temperature. LatteGo automatically prepares silky-smooth milk froth for your milky coffees, is easy to set up and can be cleaned in as little as 10 seconds*.

      Series 2300
      Series 2300

      Fully automatic espresso machine

      The easiest way to enjoy fresh bean coffees

      LatteGo, the fastest-to-clean milk system ever*

      • 4 Beverages
      • LatteGo
      • Black Panthera
      Enjoy 4 drinks in one touch

      Enjoy 4 drinks in one touch

      Enjoy 4 popular coffee recipes: from classic espresso and regular black coffee to cappuccino with the prefect crema, aroma and temperature. Hot water for tea is also available.

      Easy coffee selection and customisation

      Easy coffee selection and customisation

      Easily select your favourite drinks thanks to the modern touch screen display with coloured icons. Adjust your coffee your way with the My Coffee Choice function: choose your preferred coffee strength, length and milk froth level, just to your taste.

      Use any type of milk to create smooth froth with LatteGo.

      Use any type of milk to create smooth froth with LatteGo.

      At the touch of a button, LatteGo automatically creates silky-smooth milk froth for your cup of coffee, thanks to its powerful cyclonic frothing technology. Even with your favourite plant-based milk alternatives, you can enjoy coffee just the way you like it.

      LatteGo, the fastest milk system to clean: 2 parts, no tube

      LatteGo, the fastest milk system to clean: 2 parts, no tube

      LatteGo is the fastest milk system to clean with only 2 parts, no tubes and can be cleaned in 10 seconds under the tap or in the dishwasher. Philips is not offering automatic cleaning as it requires complementary cleaning.

      Brewing coffee is 40% quieter with SilentBrew technology

      Brewing coffee is 40% quieter with SilentBrew technology

      Our patented SilentBrew technology reduces machine sounds so you can enjoy the experience of brewing aromatic coffee with significantly reduced noise. Using sound shielding and quiet grinding, our fully automatic espresso machines make 40% less noise than earlier models and come with a Quiet Mark certification.

      Enriched flavour with our hard-wearing ceramic grinder

      Enriched flavour with our hard-wearing ceramic grinder

      Bring out the full flavour of your coffee with our hard-wearing ceramic grinder. The durable ceramic grinder of this Philips 3300 coffee machine can be adjusted in 12 steps, from fine to coarse grinding.

      Easy instructions and inspiration with the HomeID App

      Easy instructions and inspiration with the HomeID App

      Discover all there is to know about your fully automatic espresso machine and unlock a world of unlimited inspiration of café-like recipes with the HomeID app.​

      Brew up to 5000 cups without descaling your espresso machine

      Brew up to 5000 cups without descaling your espresso machine

      Brew your coffee with clear, purified water by simply changing the AquaClean filter when prompted by your coffee machine. The Philips 3300 can brew up to 5000 cups of coffee before it needs descaling.

      Technical Specifications

      • General Specification

        Coffee type
        Fresh beans
        User involvement
        Touch of a button
        Product Type
        Fully automatic espresso machine
        Drinks
        Espresso, Coffee, Cappuccino, Hot Water
        Pre-programmed drinks
        3
        Number of servings
        2
        Pressure
        15 bar
        Built-in grinder
        Yes
        Grinder settings
        12
        Bean container capacity
        275 g
        Milk frothing
        Yes
        Milk solution
        LatteGo
        Milk container
        0.26 L
        Capacity Water tank
        1.8 L
        Profiles
        No
        Primary Material
        Plastic
        Secondary Material
        Metal
        Technology
        LatteGo
        Interface
        Intuitive touch display
        Warranty
        2 years
        Connectivity
        No
        Dishwasher-safe parts
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Energy Efficiency rating
        Class A
        Power
        1500 W
        Voltage
        230 V
        Frequency
        50 Hz
        Number in pack
        1

      • Safety feature

        Automatic shut-off timer
        Yes
        Safety certification
        Yes

      • Weight and Dimensions

        Product Length
        433 mm
        Product Width
        246 mm
        Product Height
        371 mm
        Product Weight
        8 kg
        Package Length
        491.5 mm
        Package Width
        287.5 mm
        Package Height
        487 mm
        Package Weight
        10-12.5 kg

      • Compatibility

        Included Accessories 1
        AquaClean filter
        Included Accessories 4
        LatteGo
        Related Accessories 1
        • Coffee oil removal tablets
        • Measuring Spoon
        • Water Hardness Test Strip
        Related Accessories 2
        Espresso machine descaler
        Related Accessories 3
        Cleaning brush
        Related Accessories 4
        Philips brew group lubricant

      • Durability

        User Manual
        > 75% recycled paper
        Packaging
        > 95% recycled materials

      • Country of origin

        Produced In
        Romania

      • Energy efficiency

        Standby mode power consumption
        0.2 W
        Off mode power consumption
        n/a
        Networked standby mode power consumption
        n/a
        Period before automatic switching into standby mode
        30 min
        Measurement standard
        EN 50564:2011

      • Based on consumer testing in Germany comparing global leading One Touch (Coffee + Milk) Full Automatic Espresso Machines (2023).
      • *Based on 8 ﬁlter replacements as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coﬀee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns.
      Warranty icon

      We guarantee quality for lasting peace of mind

      View our warranty policy
      Refurbishment icon

      We give products a second chance with refurbishment*

      Shop Better Than New editions
      Sustainability icon

      We take responsibility for our impact

      Read our sustainability goals

      * Applicable only for Personal Care, Mother&Child Care and Household products

