    FC6092
      High power, great results

      The new Philips FC6092 (12 V) for easy car cleaning gives you the optimal freedom of cordless cleaning and the special car-cleaning kit includes a car plug for unlimited runtime so you can clean you car thoroughly in one go!

      The new Philips FC6092 (12 V) for easy car cleaning gives you the optimal freedom of cordless cleaning and the special car-cleaning kit includes a car plug for unlimited runtime so you can clean you car thoroughly in one go! See all benefits

      High power, great results

      The new Philips FC6092 (12 V) for easy car cleaning gives you the optimal freedom of cordless cleaning and the special car-cleaning kit includes a car plug for unlimited runtime so you can clean you car thoroughly in one go! See all benefits

      The new Philips FC6092 (12 V) for easy car cleaning gives you the optimal freedom of cordless cleaning and the special car-cleaning kit includes a car plug for unlimited runtime so you can clean you car thoroughly in one go! See all benefits

        High power, great results

        With car cleaning kit

        • 12.0 V
        • Car
        12.0 V rechargeable appliance with cyclonic airflow

        12.0 V rechargeable appliance with cyclonic airflow

        The Philips Mini Vac's cyclonic airflow keeps the dirt inside rotating to ensure optimal, high suction power and cleaning performance that lasts.

        Exceptionally quiet

        Exceptionally quiet

        The Philips Mini Vac, with its powerful motor, is exceptionally quiet thanks to its special streamlined design. The comfortable noise level allows you to tidy up your home any time you want to.

        Detachable dishwasher-proof nozzle

        Detachable dishwasher-proof nozzle

        The Philips Mini Vac is also easy to maintain. If the nozzle needs cleaning, you simply put it in the dishwasher. That way you've always got a spotless, dirt-free Mini Vac at hand.

        Brush tool, bendable crevice tool and car plug

        Brush tool, bendable crevice tool and car plug

        The FC6092 (12 V) includes a special car-cleaning kit with car plug for unlimited runtime, which means consumers can clean their cars thoroughly in one go. This model also comes with an extra long, flexible crevice tool for easy cleaning around car seats and other hard-to-reach areas.

        Smart-design charging base for wall or table

        Smart-design charging base for wall or table

        You can store the Philips Mini Vac on a convenient charging base, against a wall or on a table. This means the Philips Mini Vac, with its powerful rechargeable battery, is always ready when you are.

        Cyclonic airflow and 2-stage filtration system

        Cyclonic airflow and 2-stage filtration system

        The Philips MiniVac's cyclonic airflow keeps the dirt inside rotating to ensure optimal, high suction power and lasting cleaning performance. Its 2-stage filtration system ensures that, once inside, the dirt cannot escape. The first filter blocks most dirt, while the pleated second filter traps the finer dust particles.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Colour
          Shaded purple

        • Filtration

          Dust capacity
          0.5  l
          Filter system
          2-stage

        • Nozzles and accessories

          Other accessories
          • Car plug
          • Charging base

        • Performance

          Airflow (max)
          840  l/min
          Battery voltage
          12  V
          Charging time
          16-18  hour(s)
          Noise level (Lc IEC)
          79  dB
          Runtime
          11  minute(s)
          Suction power (max)
          22  W
          Vacuum (max)
          4.2  kPa

        • Usability

          Special features
          • Battery low indication
          • Charging indication
          • Soft touch handle

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of A-box (L x W x H)
          403 x 393 x 444  mm
          Appliances per A-box
          4
          Dimensions of product (L x W x H)
          195 x 190 x 426  mm

