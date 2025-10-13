2 year warranty
Discontinued
4 x dust bags
The original Philips s-bag® can be used for all Philips and Electrolux Group (Electrolux, AEG, Volta, Tornado) vacuum cleaners with bag. Skip the hassle of endlessly searching for a dust bag, simply look for the s-bag® logo.
s-bag® Anti-Allergy has high filtration to capture pollen, dust particles, dust mites, mite allergens and cat allergens as small as 1 micron. This level of filtration significantly reduces exposure to allergens in your family and is of benefit to asthma and allergy sufferers.
The Philips s-bag® Anti-Allergy has been awarded the ECARF seal of quality. This seal testifies towards the high levels of filtration that this vacuum bag provides. The ECARF seal of quality has been created to help allergy patients select appropriate products and services.
4.7
of 5
12
Reviews
92%
recommend this product
Ronnie
13/10/2025
Nederland
Goed!
Prima filters. Goed stevig. Fijn dat ze ook anti-allergie zijn uitgevoerd. Ik ga weer wat nieuwe bestellen.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for s-bag-stofzuigerzakken FC8022/04
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for s-bag-stofzuigerzakken FC8022/04
Romberyo
25/11/2013
Nederland
Prima stofzuigerzakken
De zakken zijn goed stevig en de het anti allergy systeem doet merkbaar zijn werk.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for s-bag-stofzuigerzakken FC8022/04
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for s-bag-stofzuigerzakken FC8022/04
Pumi7
25/11/2013
Nederland
Verified buyer
Prima stofzuigerzakken
De zakken zijn goed stevig en de het anti allergy systeem doet merkbaar zijn werk.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for s-bag-stofzuigerzakken FC8022/04
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for s-bag-stofzuigerzakken FC8022/04