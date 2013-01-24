Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Freshen and perfume your home
The s-fresh fragrance granules freshen and perfume the air whilst you vacuum clean. They take away the annoying unpleasant smells coming out of your vacuum cleaner and give you the reward of a nice, fresh and clean home. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Freshen and perfume your home
The s-fresh fragrance granules freshen and perfume the air whilst you vacuum clean. They take away the annoying unpleasant smells coming out of your vacuum cleaner and give you the reward of a nice, fresh and clean home. See all benefits
Freshen and perfume your home
The s-fresh fragrance granules freshen and perfume the air whilst you vacuum clean. They take away the annoying unpleasant smells coming out of your vacuum cleaner and give you the reward of a nice, fresh and clean home. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Freshen and perfume your home
The s-fresh fragrance granules freshen and perfume the air whilst you vacuum clean. They take away the annoying unpleasant smells coming out of your vacuum cleaner and give you the reward of a nice, fresh and clean home. See all benefits
scent granules
Philips shop price
Total: