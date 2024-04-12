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2 year warranty

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All series

exhaust filter

Discontinued

Support

exhaust filter

FC8030

exhaust filter

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

This AFS vacuum cleaner exhaust filter guarantees very good filtration of the outlet air. To maintain effective filtration, the AFS filter should be replaced every 6 months.

  • PDF file
  • 12 April 2024

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