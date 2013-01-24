Search terms
Universal Super Parquet nozzle
The Philips Super Parquet nozzle FC8042/02 allows you to really clean hard floors of all kinds, without the risk of damaging them. Replace the micro-fibre pads every three months. This box contains of 2 pairs of pads for 6 months of use.
Using the absorption capacity of the micro-fibre pads, together with the suction power of the vacuum cleaner, you achieve maximum result without any detergents or brushes. The pads are washable in the washing machine. Replacement pads are available under the type number HR8041.
Two adapters make it possible to connect the vacuum cleaner nozzle to tubes of most vacuum cleaner brands (Ø 32 - 35 mm).
