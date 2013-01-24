Home
    FC8042/02
      FC8042/02

      The Philips Super Parquet nozzle FC8042/02 allows you to really clean hard floors of all kinds, without the risk of damaging them. Replace the micro-fibre pads every three months. This box contains of 2 pairs of pads for 6 months of use.

      Universal Super Parquet nozzle

      The Philips Super Parquet nozzle FC8042/02 allows you to really clean hard floors of all kinds, without the risk of damaging them. Replace the micro-fibre pads every three months. This box contains of 2 pairs of pads for 6 months of use.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        Universal Super Parquet nozzle

        Removes 3 x more sticky dirt*

        • Super Parquet
        The micro-fibre pads keep dirt inside the fabric

        The micro-fibre pads keep dirt inside the fabric

        Using the absorption capacity of the micro-fibre pads, together with the suction power of the vacuum cleaner, you achieve maximum result without any detergents or brushes. The pads are washable in the washing machine. Replacement pads are available under the type number HR8041.

        Two adapters make the nozzle universally fitting

        Two adapters make the nozzle universally fitting

        Two adapters make it possible to connect the vacuum cleaner nozzle to tubes of most vacuum cleaner brands (Ø 32 - 35 mm).

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessory specifications

          Number of adapters
          2
          Number of nozzles
          1
          Number of pads
          2 pairs (replacement HR8041)

        • Usability

          Tube coupling
          Universal

            • compared to Philips D272 nozzle

