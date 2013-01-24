Home
    filter cylinder

    FC8047/02
      filter cylinder

      FC8047/02

      Optimal filtration

      This washable filter cylinder catches harmful microscopic vermin that cause respiratory allergies. For optimal performance, clean the filter cylinder regularly. To clean the filter cylinder, simply tap it against the inside of a dustbin.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      filter cylinder

      Optimal filtration

      Optimal filtration

      filter cylinder

      Optimal filtration

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessory specifications

          Number of filter cylinders
          1
          Number of motor filters
          1
          Replacement filter for
          FC8730-FC8749

